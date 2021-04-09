50 years old | Annika Grof, director of the award-winning Liikkumavara document, returns to politics – “Now many people pursue their own careers rather than common things”

For director Annika Grof, craftsmanship is the foundation of cinematography.

Annika Grof is currently working on a documentary on the impact of political decisions on the lives of those working at and dismissed from the University of Helsinki in the election spring of 2019. It is his return to making a document that creates politics and community.

The last time the frames were bigger, even though he was dealing with their crampedness. Completed in 2009 Margin, which followed the enactment of the law in the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health.

The processing of the law and the filming of the document took seven weeks, but even before that, Grof had become acquainted with the work of Parliament for more than a year. The documentary highlighted how the policy was made together across the border between the government and the opposition. The room for maneuver of an individual politician was narrow.

“I monitored the activities of MPs, officials and other employees of Parliament. I learned that politics was not personal. Things were arguing, not people. Even though there were loud speeches in the hall, you could sit in the cup with coffee at the same table, ”Grof recalls.

Grof has not been to Parliament since the documentary’s descriptions, but he has kept in touch with some of the people he met there.

“One of those acquaintances has said that the atmosphere has changed and the communality has become more fragile. Now, many are pursuing their own careers rather than common things. The perks have dragged others into an even tougher game. At the same time, it has looked like home through the media. ”

Margin received the main prize and the audience prize of his series at the Tampere Film Festival. The partial obsolescence of the lesson of democracy in just over ten years seems depressing.

In the meantime, Grof has done mostly TV work, commercials, reality TV, drama series and other entertainment.

“The documentary bends to many, but not all. When you have your own say, fiction may fit better. The responsibility to the persons in the document is also heavy. It doesn’t end after the shots. That’s why it’s wonderful to work with actors. For ten years now, fiction has felt more natural. ”

Alalle Grof came through the bend. He studied research theory at the Department of Education at the University of Helsinki, but spent his free time in art circles. Most of the friends studied at the Academy of Fine Arts.

“During a student exchange in China in 1997, I began to suspect that I was in the wrong field after all. My thoughts were storytelling and I wanted to share them. ”

After returning, Grof went on an exchange to the documentary film line at the University of Art and Design Helsinki and made sure he was on the right track. In 2000, he officially got there.

Initially, Grof worked as an assistant director in drama series. There, he says, he learned the craftsmanship of the field, which is necessary in making art. He also says reality TV is an effective school.

“I needed work at the same time when reality TV crashed. Then I did a lot of it and for years almost just commercials. This work lives on all the time and it is important to know its practices, the craftsmanship that makes art possible. ”

Last in August it premiered After autumn, spring arrives, Grof ‘s first feature film. The film tells the story of the contradictions between evacuees and locals in Savo in 1946. It has been Grof’s most personal work.

“It worked very close to what I was aiming for and it has the most of my own handprint. I wrote it because the 2015 refugee wave was a socially important topic, but I wanted to address it from the perspective of our own history. Nationalism and corneredness are still relevant. ”

Grof has changed the country himself, albeit as a young child. His parents went to work in Sweden with a major wave of migration and Grof was born in Helsingborg. The family returned to Kiuruvesi, but Grof still has connections to Sweden.

“I’ve never really aimed at anything. Now it’s starting to feel like I’m starting to figure this out, to understand the whole. I’ve been doing this for twenty years, and I think that I am halfway there. I’m starting to get up to speed! ”