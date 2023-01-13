50 years old | Anna Veijalainen’s grandfather was a Finnish SS man: The director of the Koko Theater relieves the burden of the family’s silence in his work

In the repertoire of Veijalainen, who has led the Koko theater for 26 years, the status of women and the history of women have been strongly featured, for example in the “German Trilogy”, which garnered praise from critics.

“Male person has come every day to express his opinion about this by spitting on the window”, points out the manager of the Koko theater Anna Veijalainen a mannequin standing in a theater window. It carries a sign that reads “real men are feminists”.

In the repertoire of Veijalainen, who has led the Koko theater for 26 years, the status of women and the history of women have been strongly featured, for example in the “German Trilogy”, which garnered praise from critics. The trilogy also has a personal background.

The first part was completed in 1997, the year Koko-teatteri was founded, when Veijalainen came across it by chance in the library by Christine Brückner to the short story No memorial for Gudrun Ensslin and “it had to be done”. Veijalainen dramatized and performed a monologue of the same name about a terrorist who belonged to the Baader-Meinhof group, directed by Mikko Roiha.

“The show pushed me in the direction of social theater,” he recalls.

Finland and Germany’s wartime relationship has always interested him.

“My grandfather joined the Finnish SS forces in World War II at the age of 17. He never agreed to talk to me about it.”

The discussion of the unspoken topic in the family continued About Eva Braun in a telling performance Eva B. – can you love a murderer in 2000. Veijalainen wrote a play, one of the important sources of which was his grandfather’s remains: by Albert Zoller book Hitler’s private secretary tells (1951).

Also the subject for the conclusion of the trilogy A woman in Berlin (2003) was found in the books left behind by my grandfather. The book of the same name by an unknown author described the experiences of a woman who fell victim to the violence of the Red Army in Berlin in the spring of 1945.

In 2003, it was revealed that the book was filmed anonymously by Marta Hillers (1911–2001) fate.

“Work is a way of life for me,” says Anna Veijalainen.

Veijalainen the way of doing it could be called crazy.

A strong-willed woman who is not afraid of work, her own scripts have been created along with theater management, choreographer’s work, acting and directing. He has even done background work for performances in a maternity hospital bed.

It is impossible to talk about Anna Veijalainen without Koko theater and vice versa, the theater is so strongly personified in her.

“Work is a way of life for me. Theater is my way of being active in society,” he sums up.

Veijalainen’s latest text, about marginalization Fallen was performed in 2012. At that time, the Koko theater had just moved from its first permanent space on Unioninkatu, the former porn movie theater in New York, to the current premises in Hakaniemi. Since then, there hasn’t been enough time for my own texts.

The qualities of a theater director and director manifested themselves in Veijalainen early on. He says that even as a child he “directed and scripted his friends’ plays”.

Childhood hobbies also included jazz dancing and music.

“I stopped playing the piano when my father, a cantor, couldn’t bear to listen to my pimping,” he says and laughs.

At the Theater Academy Veijalainen, who studied to be a dancer, felt like an outsider among dance students.

“I wasn’t technically at the same level as people with classical ballet training.”

A more theatrical expression interested me more.

“I feel that I have gained a bit more freedom in thinking about how to tinker with abstractions or visual things and build music as part of a performance from dance. It is useful to be able to think about the work of the choreographer and the director through each other.”

During the recession years, the message to students was that they would graduate to the card industry. It was clear to Veijalainen that he wanted to found his own group where all art forms would work side by side as equals. The founding meeting of Koko Teatteri was held the same week that he graduated from Teatterikoulu.

Since then, Koko theater has become a theater that employs five permanent and two temporary ones, as well as dozens of freelancers every year, as well as a jazz club. The theater performs both dance works and spoken theater. The jazz side is led by Veijalainen’s husband Timo Hirvonen.

His day job Veijalainen has also served in several positions of trust in the industry, such as the chairman of the board of the free field advocacy organization Teatterikeskus, his second term as chairman is underway.

The salary of the creator of the free field has often been non-existent, for the first eight years Veijalainen says he made shows with personal grants.

“My firstborn even learned to ask, when dreaming about buying goodies, ‘Mom, when will we have grant day?’

The freedom to do has been the most important thing.

“The fact that you have been able to give others opportunities to do things gives content to your own life,” says Veijalainen.