50 years old | Anna Hanski was on a walk at the age of 16, when music was heard from the nearby terrace – it started a long singing career

Anna Hansk’s 50-year-old music career was kicked off on a terrace in Naantali.

When 16 years old Anna Hanski heard inviting music from his summer terrace in Naantali in the middle of his walk in 1986, a chain of events began that made him a professional singer.

“I had such a hard urge to perform that I went to a restaurant and asked if I could get to sing with the band,” Hanski says.

The surprise occurrence went to the button. Played in the band Ilpo Murtojärvi said he was working together Lulu-writer-known composer and doctor of the hit Jukka Alihangan with, this could have material suitable for Hansk to sing.

So Alihanka arranged for Hansk this first song, originally Russian Come on, boy.

“The song got to Levyraat right away, it was a big deal at the time,” Hanski recalls.

Hanski left high school and jumped on the tour bus.

Platinum sold debut album Anna Hanski was released in 1989. The album had hit translations Home wine and Lambada.

There were a bit of problems with Lambada though, as the original was revealed to be plagiarism at that very time.

“We didn’t know if we would Lambadaan rights, and the album covers then went out to print without the song title. When the controversy came to an end, I was able to affix my own little hand to the cover label of each record ‘contains Lambada’, ”Hanski recalls and laughs.

Hanski says that career choice was always for him “pretty much a matter of course and in genes”.

It was influenced by his father, a jazz musician Seppo Hanski.

“We passed my siblings Janus, Pinjan and Petran with the already small holiday season of the father accompanied by gigs and that world grew. It was a tough thing for a child to get to restaurants and hotels and meet the stars of that time, like Seija Simola and Tapio Rautavaara. ”

In addition to the music world, the theater and film industry also became familiar to children. Hanski was able to tour Finland with his grandparents, actors Anja Pohjolan and Pehr-Olof Sirénin involved in filming trips and summer theaters.

The theater also later became a job for Hanski, and he has performed extensively in musical plays all over Finland, especially in recent years.

“It’s insane luck to have drifted into a career that has sustained you for 30 years,” Hanski rejoices.

Originally The Helsinki-born singer moved to Raisio with her family at the age of 13 to follow her father’s job. He believes the move was significant for his music career.

“It was a terrible tragedy for a teenager at first and we got permission from our parents to visit Helsinki every weekend. In hindsight, however, everything probably has a purpose, ”he ponders.

“My big brother Janus started doing music jobs in Turku in the 1980s, which I always swim with. Turku had a strong musical reputation then, it was Tuula Amberla, Bogart Co. and Sig. I got to do business with personal musicians and made important contacts. In a bigger city, it might not have worked. ”

One such the personal musician with whom Hanski was allowed to collaborate was an American Lee Hazlewood. Already on his debut album, he had sung Hazlewood in Finnish Nancy Sinatra a song written by Home wine, Summer Wine.

“Hazlewood had wondered what he knew Pertsa Reposellethat is why he receives so much Teosto compensation from Finland. When Reponen said that I recorded his songs, Hazlewood wanted to meet me, ”Hanski says.

Hazlewood arrived in Finland in 1993 with a c-cassette of songs that he wanted to record with Hansk. A disc was created Gypsies & Indians, who had several songs Hazlewood made for Nancy Sinatra.

“Lee liked Finland terribly and we spent Christmas together in Lapland.”

Now the value records that Hazlewood received from Hansk’s recordings adorn the walls of Hansk’s home, the music room Jalluka’s music room.

In the 1990s, Hanski recorded such hits as If you do not call, which plays in Tele’s long distance calls and Emotions, which became Encrypted lives identification.

Hanski returned to the studio this year after 14 years. At the end of August, a single was released in which Hanski sings Michael Bleun song Eldorado. Hansk’s daughter will also visit the same album Alina.

Korona, who fell ill in the spring, was mentally heavy and left the singer with an occasional swaying sense of smell.

“Now I feel better than ever,” he says.