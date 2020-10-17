Anil Kumble has turned 50 today, forcing big batsmen to kneel with his spinning balls. Kumble was one of India’s finest bowlers, he is the highest bowler (619) in Test cricket for India. Kumble is the only Indian bowler to have taken all 10 wickets in an innings. Kumble started his international cricket in ODI format in the year 1990. After playing cricket for India for 18 years, Kumble announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008.

Kumble started his career against Sri Lanka in the year 1990 at Sharjah ground. He took 237 wickets in 271 matches in ODI cricket and his economy was just 4.30. Kumble, on the basis of his charismatic bowling, helped Team India to get the team in many matches in this 50-over format. In the Hero Cup match played in the year 1993, he took 6 wickets while bowling fiercely against the West Indies and at one time, losing 4 wickets at 101, the strong Caribbean team’s innings was reduced to 123 runs. This performance of Kumble got him recognized in international cricket and then what happened next became history.

He was successful in Test cricket as he was successful in Kumble ODI, which is why he is known as a great bowler. Kumble started his Test career in the year 1990 against England. Jumbo has brought India many memories in this longest format of cricket. In the year 1999, on the field of Ferozeshah Kotla, Kumble did it, which no one would have imagined. In the second innings of this Test match played against Pakistan, all 10 wickets were taken in their names. The Pakistan team, chasing a target of 420 runs, were playing at 101 without losing a single wicket, but Kumble started sending pavilions to the Pakistan batsmen one after the other and allotted the entire team to India that match. Won by 212 runs.

Kumble was a team man who was ready for the team to play in all conditions and contributed to the team’s victory. In the 2002 Test match played against West Indies in Antiga, the ball hit his mouth and his jaw was broken, everyone assumed that Kumble would not be able to bowl in the second innings. Kumble came out to bowl in the second innings, surprising everyone and he also took the wicket of Brian Lara by throwing a 14-over spell. Everyone became a fan of his love for cricket and the team.

Kumble is one of the three spin bowlers who have taken more than 600 wickets in Test cricket. Kumble took 619 wickets in 236 innings of 132 Tests played in his career. Kumble was a great player, you cannot measure his achievements through cricket figures. Whoever saw Kumble playing during his career, he was always a fan.