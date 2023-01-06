50 years old | Ambition drove Kerkko Koski in the early days of Ultra Bra: “I wanted to show the signs of heaven”

“People still ask me if I miss success like Ultra Bra. No, absolutely not,” says Kerkko Koskinen, for whom the most important thing is to surprise the audience and himself.

Empty on the desk between the two computers is just a spiral-backed notebook in which the composer Church Koskinen has recorded late at night the last observations for the morning.

“Structure? How much more text? Wolves? Soft comp. Too static, poor performance”, Koskinen listed with a pencil.

“The notebook has proven to be incredibly effective, because I can continue in the morning where I left off in the evening,” says Koskinen enthusiastically at home in Töölö.

It is eleven o’clock and he has started work at five, as he often does. A vocal album has been in development for a long time, and just today a song with a working title I know you can leave anytime.

“For me, the early hours are definitely the best time, it’s been almost thirty years. I’m at my best, and maybe my mind has been working on some composition while I was sleeping.”

But the early start is not made a bigger deal of now, as seems to be the custom in Koskinen’s interviews – as one example of his supposed difference, even some kind of obsession.

“I understand very well that five o’clock is different from seven o’clock, but in the end it’s only two hours. And I’m hardly the only one who wakes up to work this early,” laughs Koskinen.

At the same time, he admits that he has become addicted to stubborn characterizations that do not recognize him. He is, among other things, cursing, bossy, brooding, dark-minded and a jerk – so not very nice company.

Fame has followed Koski for twenty-five years – ever since Ultra Bra by thirteen young musicians was about the biggest you could experience in Finnish “youth music”.

The Ultra Bra was both unexpected success and a strange musical social pop phenomenon, according to the most extravagant, a generational experience.

Koskinen as a composer, arranger and artistic director, he was the band’s most important factor, but still mostly a bystander on stage: he didn’t sing, he didn’t solo, he didn’t sing, and as an introvert he didn’t enjoy any other kind of publicity. According to one title, he was the one “who doesn’t tell anything about himself”.

“I have always invested a lot in composition and orchestration. It’s just quite difficult to talk about them, and I don’t know if they really interest anyone,” says Koskinen.

However, reaching the audience is not secondary to him. He says he always composes for the audience, or rather for the audience.

“In the early days of Ultra Bra, I had a sickly ambition: I wanted to succeed, to show the signs of heaven. But you couldn’t expect such a reception, and of course you couldn’t count on it.”

Original In 2017, Ultra Bra played six gigs, three of which were at the sold-out Arena. The story as a unit creating new music had already ended in the fall of 2001, when Koskinen couldn’t bear to “struggle anymore about whether Ultra Bra could possibly sound like something else” after five crazy years.

“People still ask me if I miss success like Ultra Bra. No, not really. Missing it would be a sad and unrealistic hang-up and would seriously distract from the main thing, composing. Besides, without a good song it’s not worth thinking about anything else.”

Sure it may be that Koskinen, who is turning fifty, now thinks of a “good song” differently from the twenty-year-old from Espoo, who had studied musicology for three semesters. Or at least he has been able to realize his passion in ways and styles that you could hardly dream of at one time.

Koskinen’s first unexpected work was the solo albums (2002, 2005) that followed Agatha (2007), an orchestral piece of instrumental jazz composed for augmented big band and trumpet soloist. They are also from the same series Trains & Letters (2011) and Agatha 2 (2022), in the middle of which the first saxophone concerto, a half-hour commissioned by Sinfonia Lahti, was completed American Miniature Horse.

“The most important thing for me is to surprise myself and above all the audience. Sometimes it works better and sometimes worse, but in this job you have to tolerate uncertainty,” says Koskinen.

The next surprise attempt is not the song album that is currently being prepared. It is a classical wind quintet commissioned from him, to be premiered in the fall.

But Koskinen hasn’t made a single entry about it in the spiral-backed notebook on his desk yet.