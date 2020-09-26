50 years old | Aleksi Bardy is a producer but does not consider himself a mogul: he wants to give directors room to do and succeed

Filmmakers are delighted that quality standards in the industry have risen at the same time as more autophonic factors have become.

Last in its premiere received Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää Dogs do not wear pants has been sold to 30 countries. Pamela Tolan Steel dolls is this year’s most viewed domestic. It will soon have its premiere Zaida Bergrothin expected telling about the Moomin maker Tove.

Very different films are combined by the producer Aleksi Bardy. Generally, films are perceived as works by directors. The auteur theory that emphasizes it was born in France in the 1950s. On the other hand, America’s Best Film Oscar is given to the producer. What is the producer actually doing?

“A producer can do almost anything. There are quite a few things that don’t belong to the producer at all or definitely belong. There are moguls and secretaries of directors who realize their own visions, ”Bardy thinks.

Usually Bardy doesn’t intervene in filming, but connects directors and screenwriters and arranges funding. Sometimes he also writes. Bardy was involved in the development Dogs before it ended up in Whitehead and wrote Steel dolls together with Tola.

“Sometimes the initiative of the film comes from me, but I’m not a mogul. If I am not needed, I will do very little. There is always a creative tension between the director and the producer, but usually the directors take their space and eventually believe they have invented everything themselves. Fine by me. I want to give the director room to succeed. ”

Mogul or not, Bardy is one of the most important Finnish film producers. He directs the Helsinki film, one of Finland’s largest film companies, which he founded in 2002. The producers are also shareholders. Annika Sucksdorff and instructor Dome Karukoski.

Bardy began writing as early as the 1990s. Before the Helsinki film, he wrote popular films Shells (1999) and Restless (2000). However, his background is in journalism. Among other things, he edited the Libero magazine for Left Youth and worked at Yle.

“I’ve not been a Movie Crazy. I came into the industry through writing and interesting people. The entire film industry is based on networks. Community is of interest. We are all dependent on each other. I also pursue a theater school and parliament. Maybe it’s all because I didn’t get into them. ”

No. the doors opened for film studies right away but only with a fifth attempt. You might not guess from the movies, but Bardy has a political background from an early age. He did not run for Parliament as a candidate for the Left Alliance until 2011 and 2015.

“I’m still a leftist, but all my thoughts do not fit the party line. Many of the guys in the political movement have become entrepreneurs. As in politics, entrepreneurship is a matter of improving structures. Let’s take responsibility, make the world a better place. ”

Bardy has directed only one film, Tarja Halonen a document that follows work and life Madam President (2012). Bardy doesn’t rule out the possibility of steering again sometime.

“Some of the movies I’ve written for the mind, that I control them, but there is always found a better instructor. I easily pull aside. Besides, being a little aloof is something valuable. At least it’s calm when you don’t have to aim for the spotlight. ”

From the movies often looking for a theme or style typical of the director that unites them. But can a producer have a similar handwriting? Bardy is responsible as the screenwriter.

“When I watch the movies I wrote a few years later, it feels like I’m doing a psychoanalysis for myself. Restless and Wastes combined anxiety and guilt. Many of the themes are community boundaries and norms, belonging or being outside. ”

Bardy has worked regularly with Dome Karukoski and Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää, among others. He is pleased that the industry has at the same time increased quality standards and increased self-sufficient factors. Next Tuesday, Bardy turns 50.

“As a young person, I thought I had to have sure opinions and have to change the world. Recently, I have been trying to reduce opinions. Now it feels like the world is shaping us. We are the product of the time. ”