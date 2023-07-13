50 years old | Actor Ville Myllyrinne thought a lot about himself when he was young, but he didn’t think he was funny

Ville Myllyrinne says that he is lucky to have reached the point he is now as a single parent son from East Helsinki.

Do you remember uncle, organic butcher or corporal “Jänismies” Kolehmainen?

Ran between 2006 and 2010 Ketonen & Myllyrinne series was Ville Myllyrinten and Kari Ketonen creation. Myllyrinne says that the sketches mainly reflected their “fears and shortcomings”.

When the duo marketed the series, the channels felt it was too dark. At that time, only a small Sub-tv dared to take it.

“For me, the most important thing in making dark humor was that it tells the viewers that you are not alone with these shortcomings, I am the same and basically we are all screwed up,” says Myllyrinne.

“I feel that a fool’s job is to undress himself, to show his own weaknesses and pettiness, not to offend others. We revealed ourselves, and in that moment it was a new kind of humor in Finnish terms.”

Black self-irony appealed to viewers for three seasons, and the duo won the Venla award in 2009 and the Golden Venla in 2011. Myllyrinne felt that she had been seen.

“I am lucky that I have reached this point from my beginnings as the son of a single parent from East Helsinki. When Ketonen & Myllyrinne came, I felt that now I have reached the minimum level of my dreams, everything that comes after that is only a plus.”

Myllyrinnen the original career plan was something completely different than making comics. The hopes of the young man who entered the Theater Academy in 1995 were hero roles.

“I naively thought that I would drop out of Theater Academy and go to Hollywood. At that age, I had pretty high expectations of myself in many ways.”

Myllyrinne says that she ended up in a mental block at school.

“I was a tough guy and I solved all things by foaming and raging in the style of male actors of the 1990s.”

The lock opened when he was able to visit the National Theater in his third year of school. There, he met older stalwarts of the industry. Specially Jukka at Puotila has had a significant impact on Myllyrinte’s career.

“There was something so relaxing in that atmosphere that I gradually started to come out of my shell. Yucca [Puotila] said I have the kind of voice that impersonating characters would suit me.” So Myllyrinne started preparing its own comedy shows.

For now Myllyrinne played her last theater role on the stage of the National Theatre. The year 2004 Don Juan’s Jukka Puotila played the main role, Myllyrinne played Donna Elvira’s brother.

Shop space also organized Myllyrinte’s first stand-up gig, the company’s sauna night.

“I can tell you this now, because the crime has already expired: I lied to the person who ordered the gig, that I have performed a lot. Then the pressure was so great that for the first and last time before the work assignment I went to drink two beers.”

Liquid encouragement or not, the show went well and people laughed.

“Before that I didn’t think I could be funny”, Myllyrinne admits and says that the experience was liberating.

“For the first time in years, I noticed that I enjoyed performing, until then it had been about striving and proving myself. Since then, fortunately, I haven’t succeeded in tricking myself into returning to the true and joyless concept of a performer.”

He says that he used to be of the opinion himself that The group of Turks the inherited pushing and squeezing was the only right way to make art.

“For a long time, the theater world had post-Turkish swagger without original content, all that was left was self-flagellation. Our generation was thirsty for that much glorified experience of the previous generation. I have to admit that we were wrong and in any case unhelpful in the trailing train.”

The frontier laundry of the fifties has made Ville Myllyrinne thoughtful. “Sometimes I was a little lost, what is Hamlet in his fifties. That how the life you live affects what you do and your worldview.”

Fiftieth approaching Myllyrinne, he has stopped to think about his own direction.

A comedy series is currently in development. After decades of company gigs, Myllyrinne also says that she dreams of doing a more traditional stand-up tour.

He will be seen before then Mikko Leppilammen with as ex-rockers trying to make a comeback Petri Kotwica directing Comebackin the comedy. The premiere is in October.

During 2024, a series about a track motorcyclist will premiere on Yle Jarno from Saari. Myllyrinnen, Sami Keski-Vähälän and Timo Vierimaan The filming of the series produced by the Funfar company he founded has just ended.

“Of course I’m tight-lipped, but all the footage I’ve seen is really great. Worth all the effort. After all, during this script and production phase, there weren’t any problems other than the corona, the war in Ukraine and inflation.”