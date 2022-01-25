50 years old | 300,000 words and not a single letter – Author Sami Liuhto wants to study the power of a word with his experimental works

Sami Liuhto works almost non-stop, and the text is created as impulsive avalanches. His novel The Road to Pain has 300,000 words and is still in progress. “The whole is swelling and sprawling.”

“I like it to test myself, my own limits, ”the author Sami Liuhto defines. “For the same reason, I’ve become a wanna be ultra runner, and I’m going to look at that in the near future.”

Even for a young boy from the 1980s, who played in several different sports, running guaranteed access to everyday anxiety. “It’s meditation and prayer.”

Knocking and crossing border fences for Liuhto is also writing, the profession of a freelance writer. Over the decade, multidisciplinary production has emerged, thirty books. It is narrow, there are very extensive works with experimental themes and form.

History, Liuhto, who studied philosophy and cultural history, has always read a great deal. However, he did not develop as a writer until he was forty years old.

“From the age of ten, I knew I was going to be a writer, that I was a man of the word. But we had to wait a long time, ”says Liuhto.

“Exploring the power of the word is my joy and work. The words are captivating, the singing in the swamp of old times and stuff like that. ”

His studies, essays and critical work gradually shed him towards his own creative writing. Based on history and philosophy, the image of Western man and culture began to be structured. Professor of History at the University of Helsinki Juha Siltala made the deepest impression on Liuhto.

“Ever since I was young, I had been more of a resistance than a leveling one, and the university nurtured an initial critique of everything that was already chewed up.”

The leap into authorial work was ultimately a natural move.

Liuhto works almost non-stop, and text is created as impulsive avalanches. Probably his most massive project On the road of pain , an unfinished lipogram novel.

I’m sorry, but what kind of project is it, author Liuhto?

“No letter is used in the lipogram at all. So far, I have done 850 pages of manuscripts, which do not contain any a-letters, and there are about 300,000 words.

Liuhto has previously published one (partly) lipogrammatical work, a novel Departure for war (2015), as well as numerous works of poetry, prose, and images that work with anagrams and palindromes.

“In general, categorizations are useless and artificial, there is so much variety in word art, including visual poetry, the intersection of word and image. Poetry is a mess, an omnivorous pig, a writer Matti Pulkkista to borrow, as appropriate. “

Play and childishness are epithets that describe Liuhdo’s attitude to language and words, to writing. He breaks the sentences, words, and syllables into pieces — a bit like a child breaking a object to see what’s inside it.

“It has been remembered how my primary school teacher once called James Joycea as a word collector. I collect words myself, not to name them but to reformulate them. ”

There is magic in the words. It leaves Sami Liuhto, a word collector and designer, alone.