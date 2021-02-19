Without needing to say much more, it would suffice to note what Smokey Robinson, an immense Motown musician and composer and one of the most important figures in black music of all time, said: “What’s going on it’s the best album ever ”. With this statement, and coming from who it comes from, it is enough to understand that Marvin Gaye’s most personal and ambitious work is imperishable. Half a century after its publication, it is still alive as a beacon that illuminates generations of musicians.

However, much can be said about this album that it had almost everything against it to succeed in 1971. In fact, much has already been said. Good ink has been spent to recall how Motown kingpin Berry Gordy Jr. opposed his departure and saw it as damaging to the “young America sound” stamp, or how the political issues that run through songs, such as Vietnam War, the poverty of the North American ghettos, social injustice or environmentalism, could be a problem for its massive acceptance; or how Marvin Gaye’s grief over the death of Tammi Terrell, his friend and partner, was so intrinsic to the skeleton of the album that it seemed impossible that it could be so luminous. Because if, What’s Going On, with that rhythm that ebbs and flows without stopping between songs, it’s pure light. It is like a river of light, with its strange and hypnotic sound flow.

The context of What’s going on it was so complex that, even more so, it seems a miracle to hear it so organic, so compact, so spiritual in its different waves of soul, gospel, jazz, spoken word and pop. And it has also been miraculous for many artists who have entered this river and have come out transformed. After half a century since its creation, it is a good occasion to review a good handful of those musicians who were illuminated by What’s Going On, the disk with which Marvin Gaye reached uncharted territory.

Without his artistic conquest, it would be very difficult to understand someone like Prince, another sound revolutionary, who understood the importance of imbibing his best works with enveloping atmospheres. He was his best disciple. But there are more musicians who move with those enveloping parameters, black voices at the service of a fluid sonic cause. Gaye’s teachings can be seen in the best versions of John Legend and Seal or in some of the latest contemporary soul talents like Curtis Harding and Leon Bridges. Also in female voices to vindicate (and to discover by the general public), such as Susan Archives.

What’s going on is much more than a great album of soul. It is a genre in itself and, therefore, other African-American styles such as the hip hop Y r’n’b modern. Plan your spirit on absorbing works by such figures as Kendrick Lamar, D’Angelo, Frank Ocean, and Moses Sumney. Even, in a more rock vision, the group Black Pumas is as if it had Gaye’s predicaments tattooed for its powerful songs.