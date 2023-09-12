Dutch photographer Chas Gerretsen is the author of one of the most striking images of the Chilean dictatorship: a portrait of General Augusto Pinochet taken a week after the coup d’état. He has just published a book that brings together photos of him taken in Chile between 1972 and 1973, a work that is exhibited in an exhibition in Santiago. In an interview with France 24, Gerretsen talks about September 11, 1973.

Chas Gerretsen returned to the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago on August 23. After a complete visit to the building, he was able to present his photo book ‘Chile, the photographic archive. 1973-1974’ to Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

The book includes many images taken on the day of the coup d’état in the surroundings of La Moneda, where President Salvador Allende was, who was living his last hours.

This Dutch press photographer, who had been working for the French agency Gamma in Chile for eight months, did not forget that historic September 11, 1973. He was awakened by a phone call from his French colleague and friend Sylvain Julienne, who was in the Hotel Carrera in front of La Moneda.

Gerretsen remembers: “He told me: ‘Hurry up, Chas, something is happening here. The police have surrounded La Moneda and there are armored vehicles.'”

Tension had been increasing for several weeks between the Government of Salvador Allende and some senior Army officers, who had already deployed tanks in front of La Moneda two months earlier, in June, as a sign of their discontent with the Popular Unity coalition in the power. Gerretsen had already documented the riots and demonstrations that were shaking the entire country. He knew that the situation was very tense and that the threat of a coup d’état loomed over the country.

Reporter in Vietnam

“I turned on the radio. There was martial music and no information. There were no buses or taxis on the streets, and few cars were driving. I started walking until an old man picked me up in his vehicle and dropped me off near La Moneda. The street towards La Moneda was blocked, but the police allowed me to pass. Upon arriving at La Moneda, I was able to photograph the president, who was on the balcony greeting the students. They all left suddenly. Then the tanks positioned themselves and began to shoot at the façade of La Moneda,” explains Chas Gerretsen, who is now 80 years old.

He already had experience in combat and armed confrontations acquired during the Vietnam War, which he had covered for several months. He remembers that the Chilean military did not prevent him from working and allowed him to take photos of the people arrested outside La Moneda. “They told us in the afternoon to go home because a curfew had been imposed. Sylvain and I were the last photographers on the street,” he explains.

Military arrests were made in the surroundings of the presidential palace of La Moneda on September 11, 1973. © Chas Gerretsen

Their images were sent to Europe two days later, thanks to a Uruguayan Air Force pilot they met at the Hotel Carrera bar. This pilot offered Sylvain Julienne to leave the country in his plane without going through customs. “And Sylvain told me that he could take my photos. It was an admirable gesture on his part,” says Gerretsen, noting that the French photographer worked for Sygma, a competing agency. They arrived in Buenos Aires with the valuable images and then flew to Paris.

In the following days, Chas Gerretsen continued photographing the dictatorship: arrests, burning of books, corpses in the streets covered with newspapers… And on September 18, he took one of his most iconic photos in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago. General Augusto Pinochet and the other three members of the junta attended a Te Deum – one of the first Christian hymns, which is sung mainly at times of celebration – celebrating on the occasion of national holidays. He approached them to take close portraits, one by one, from left to right. Pinochet was the last. Wearing dark glasses and arms crossed, he stared into the camera, unlike the others.

On September 18, 1973, Chas Gerretsen made an iconic portrait of Augusto Pinochet. © Chas Gerretsen

“I realized the power of that image when I saw protesters waving banners with that photo. “I sent the rolls of undeveloped film to Paris and I did not see the photograph of Pinochet with his sunglasses until several weeks later,” says the photographer. He left Chile three days later because he no longer felt safe there. But he returned in December 1973 and again in September 1974.

When Sylvain Julienne passed away in December 2019, Gerretsen decided to create a Twitter account (now deactivated) in his honor. He posted an image of a crowded bus on the streets of Santiago. Many users of the social network thanked him and asked for more photos. He maintained the account for several years before launching a crowdfunding project to publish a book in Spanish.

This book was the one that recently arrived at La Moneda and its photos are currently the center of an exhibition organized by the Museum of Memory and Human Rights of Santiago on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the coup d’état.

This article was adapted from its original in French