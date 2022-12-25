Last weekend I was in our beloved town of La Aparecida, a recommended place to go on a unique gastronomic route due to its sales: Los Blayas, El Carpi and Lo Abasto. In them you can enjoy the typical cuisine of our countryside, as well as good grilled meats or extraordinary rice dishes; and, of course, the slaughter sausages, with good country bread accompanied by Norway lobster (tender beans) and terraced prawns (pésoles), which are in full season. And all this, washed down with good local wine, made with native Merseguera grape vines.

But La Aparecida also has other singularities to enjoy at this time, without going any further than its hermitage of Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, which dates from the 17th century. Being so close to our Trimilenaria, only 7.5 kilometers away, it is an opportunity to visit it. It is a church with a single nave, rectangular in plan and from the Baroque period. In it, the El Buen Pastor Nativity Scene Association, chaired by my friend Paco Pastor, set up its great Monumental Nativity Scene, but as it has grown so much in recent years, it is now set up in the patio behind the church.

This year, in the nativity scene, the location to stage the birth is in the surroundings of the Battery of Ashes. The reason is to make known the ins and outs of our Cartagena coast, flanked by numerous military fortifications. They take advantage, in turn, to pay homage to a military artilleryman and fellow nativity scene fan, Juan Forte, who left us this year.

But as each year the nativity scene grows in everything and this year could not be less, they have expanded lights in more buildings and corners. In the Roman area, they have represented scenes from our Roman amphitheatre. Although the most important step they have taken this year has been together with the Prometeo Foundation: adapting the nativity scene for people with reduced or no vision. They have called it ‘With the eyes of the heart’ and using QR codes and texts in Braille they explain to these people the message that they want to convey in the biblical scenes of the nativity scene.

During the visit to the nativity scene I met my good friend Domingo Andreu, ‘Txomín’ to friends and also known in some circles as ‘El Cantonal’. After the visit, we went to El Carpi to eat some octopus in the purest style of San Antón. Antonio makes them truly luxurious and, accompanied by good beers overflowing with foam, they make a perfect pairing. Back in Cartagena, we went to El Pani, to pay homage to ourselves by tasting its exquisite dishes, which can be enjoyed on its pleasant terrace. There we celebrate 50 years of Exclusivas Andreu.

From the neighborhood of La Concepción



Domingo was born in the Concepción neighborhood, although his parents soon moved to Concepción street, in La Puerta de la Villa, which leads to Plaza San Ginés, where the Cofradía del Socorro carries out its Via Crucis. The first family business of his parents was Sombrerería Andreu, in the traditional street of Los Cuatro Santos. There they made the hats of the “morion” grenadiers. They were neighbors of Dr. José Romero Font, affectionately known as ‘Mariscal’. It was quite an institution among the makos and grenadiers.

Domingo studied at the Board of Trustees and helped in the family businesses. His father, a great entrepreneur, moved to Calle del Carmen and set up an espadrille shop. At the age of 12 and his primary studies finished, Domingo worked as a bellboy in the Cervezas Azor offices on Calle Mayor for two years, until his father took over Casa de Comidas Calín, on Canales street. There he began his relationship with the hotel business, although before his grandmother had already owned Venta La Esperanza, in El Valdelentisco. The young Txomín started out as a kitchen assistant and waiter with his father, serving menus for 13 pesetas: a salad, a starter, a main course, dessert, bread and wine. He gave more menus than there were sailors in the city, so as soon as he could he changed his profession. At the age of 16, he started working as a billing agent with a great businessman from Cartagena who was president of the Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Francisco Hernández Madrid, at Almacenes de Alimentación and Fábrica de Nata Galupe.

Domingo turned 18 and went to Cádiz for military service, destined as a clerk on the LSM-1 Landing Craft. He graduated and again signed by Pedro Manzanares ‘Pusi’. With a Vespa, he began to sell preserves. Until he signed Meriñan, a large liquor and beverage store. Its incorporation coincided with the great tourist development of the entire coast and maritime province of Cartagena; He visited and filled all the establishments and hotels of the time with drinks: La Belle Epoque, El Molino de Los Urrutias, Cafeteria Paranza, the first to be set up in La Manga, Las Tambourines, Los Botijos, Montepiedra… at the Meriñán Distilleries it was the delegate of the North of Spain. Until it was time for him to set up his own company in 1972.

This year Andreu Representaciones y Distribuciones celebrates its 50th anniversary, with major brands: Aquila Rossa, Gin Rives and Licor Chartreuse, for which the comedian Gila made the advertisements. Spaten Beers was its introducer. Hostecar, in 1981, awarded him the first prize as a supplier. He liked the political world and in defense of his land, with the PCAN, he was part of the founding group in the Julio Frigard stage.

As a great wine expert, together with the great cook and friend Alfonso Ortega, they set up the first wine bar in the Region, on our San Francisco street. Everything comes to Txomín and the Zamora Group gives him the distribution and representation, replacing a mythical local representative, Mr. Rafael Sánchez. He decides to close the wine bar and together with his brother Juan Francisco, who stays in charge of Exclusivas Andreu, they strengthen the company. Domingo appoints him delegate from Huesca to Huelva and they introduce the group’s wines. Running the company, Juanfra has introduced all the Zamora Company brands. He is a highly esteemed and loved professional in the world of regional hospitality.

Delicacies in El Pani



Txomín went to the reserve and, like a good cook in his coastal residence, has extraordinary meetings with friends. In them he enjoys good food and good wines from his powerful cellar, without forgetting the gatherings at Columbus and at the Casino. During the talk at El Pani, we tasted, with a Ramón Bilbao reserve, some sample cubes of the Revoltosa empanada, a delicacy from Paco Pani, to continue with some house-style seafood, which does not let you see the thread of the load they carry

The next dish was 5-star Iberian croquettes. She brought us a Julia salad, in honor of the boss, which has hearts of palm, artichoke, tomato and grapes, among other delicacies. very tasty The montaditos have a high level: a Malasombra (roe, oil and ham) and a Cuarentuno (grilled loin, beacon and cheese). We had to repeat the quality it has.

And you couldn’t miss the squid, cum laude. We finished with a piece of Cartagena tortada and a cheesecake with bacon from heaven, which is only made by the boss for very special moments. What a festival of Cartagena and real Cartagena, at such a special table at El Pani, with the Andreu brothers. I end with this reflection: «There is no technology that can replace… the warmth of a hug, the affection of a caress, the brilliance of a look». How true it is.