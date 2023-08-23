fAugust 1973 was a dramatic day for all of Sweden. The aged king’s sons and his grandson, Crown Prince Carl Gustaf, rushed to Helsingborg, where the almost 91-year-old Gustaf VI. Adolf, on the throne for 23 years, fought for his life. The doctors were concerned and said that there were “clear and objective signs of respiratory failure”.

The bank robbery in distant Stockholm was initially just a side note. Also in the press. And this despite the fact that the attack on Svenska Kreditbanken on Norrmalmstorg square had started with an exchange of gunfire and a hostage-taking.