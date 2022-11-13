HBO celebrated no less than 50 years of history on November 8, but things have changed a lot since its foundation in 1972. The pay network is the longest-running on American television, it was the first to be broadcast on cable and a half A century later, he is still at the head of a business that has been completely transformed. The television sector has expanded to new forms of broadcasting and consumption with the platforms of

streaming, capable of attracting new audiences and keeping the old ones, as the adaptation to the digital world of the American company has shown. In the HBO Max catalog you can enjoy its great classics along with the new productions with which they have been expanding their content offer.

On the occasion of the chain’s anniversary, we leave you some of its flagship series, star titles that have conquered critics and audiences and that is always a good time to discover or review. These are the 11 productions that you should not miss on HBO:

‘Game of Thrones’ is one of the great jewels of HBO, of which in addition to ‘The House of the Dragon’ we will see other projects such as the spin-off ‘Snow’, focused on the character of Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The fiction by David Benioff and DB Weiss based on the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ saga by George RR Martin narrates, in eight seasons, the war for power in the Seven Kingdoms, where the main Houses of Westeros will try to seize the Throne of Iron after the death of Robert Baratheon. On the sidelines of the fight for the crown, the White Walkers prepare their army of the dead to take control of the realm of the living. The series is the most awarded in the history of the Emmy Awards, with a total of 59 awards since its premiere in 2011.

two hbo max ‘The House of the Dragon’



‘The House of the Dragon’ has been the last star premiere of the platform, which sought to recover the pull of ‘Game of Thrones’ and has returned to the universe of George RR Martin after the accelerated end of the original series. The 10-episode fiction takes up the history of the Targaryens 200 years before ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ to delve into the ‘Dance of Dragons’, the intra-family struggle for the Iron Throne that began the decline of the dynasty. The platform has already announced a second season and Martin himself, who participates in the project along with Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, has dropped that it would take up to four deliveries to tell the whole story properly.

It is said of ‘Succession’ that it is the version

business and current of ‘Game of Thrones’, because both plots revolve around the succession of power and the lack of scruples to achieve it. This series, another of HBO’s great flagships, is set in the business world, where Logan Roy (Brian Cox) runs one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. The story raises the question of who will replace him at the head of the company after his retirement and none of his four children seems to be willing to give up the position. However, the tycoon does not seem to be convinced by any of his heirs, who do not finish showing the necessary skills to replace his father.

The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, is a complete success in audience and critics: it accumulates no less than 13 Emmys and 48 nominations in its three seasons, with a fourth installment on the way:

4 ‘Six feet below ground’



‘Two meters underground’ is one of the great series references, considered by specialized critics as one of the best in history, among other things for its unique way of presenting the relationship between life and death through its characters. With five seasons, it takes us among the members of a Los Angeles family that runs a funeral home and who receive disastrous news on Christmas Eve. The patriarch, Nathaniel Fisher, dies in a car accident while waiting for his son Nate (Peter Krause), leaving a curious family panorama: his other son David (Michael C. Hall), a young man who does not dare to confess his homosexuality , must take the reins of the business with his mother Ruth (Frances Conroy). Meanwhile, her daughter Claire (Lauren Ambrose) isn’t helping things get better because of her drug addiction, and Nate is a free spirit who can’t quite focus.

Alan Ball’s fiction explores the relationship of each of the protagonists with mortality through its own narrative structure that is repeated in almost all the episodes, marked by a death as a prologue after which the plot unfolds.

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is a family man and capo of the largest Italian mafia installed in New Jersey. The series shows the problems that arise in the criminal organization and in his own home, where he tries to be the best possible patriarch. Between bribes, illegal trafficking and extortion, his ‘work’ rhythm forces him to slow down after suffering a series of anxiety attacks, for which he begins to receive psychiatric therapy. To his dangerous life will now be added having to maintain the ‘omertà’, the Sicilian law of silence, to hide the truth about his gang from his psychiatrist. The protagonist will have to deal with his bad relationship with his children and the manipulations of his mother and his sister.

‘The Sopranos’, created by David Chase and with six seasons, managed to become the first series on a cable television network to win the Emmy and the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. As if that were not enough, the fiction registered one of the greatest audience successes on the air and its ending has been one of the most talked about in the history of television productions.

Premiered by HBO in 2022, ‘The Wire’ shows drug trafficking in Baltimore from the police perspective, without leaving drug dealers and consumers aside, but with the interventions of the agents as a plot line. The writer David Simon devised and produced the series, which came to an end in 2008 with five seasons behind him, in which other themes such as the media or bureaucracy are also portrayed through characters based on real people.

The production, which seeks to realistically photograph life in Baltimore based on David Simon’s experience as a police reporter, received great support from critics and also from the audience, positioning itself on many series platforms as one of the best creations of the small screen:

Roberto Saviano adapted his homonymous novel based on real events to the small screen, in which the Italian mafia is the undisputed protagonist and which meant his own exile for his faithful portrayal of the Neapolitan criminal organization, the Camorra. The story focuses on the struggle between two clans, led by capos Pietro Savastano and Salvatore Conte, who are fighting to maintain control of the drug trade in northern Naples.

The production, released in 2014, came to an end in 2021 after five seasons in which drugs, betrayals and family conflicts mix and orchestrate the plot. The production is from Sky Italia but HBO has the international broadcasting rights.

The intro of ‘Friends’ may be the most famous on the small screen. The sitcom is one of those that remains among the favorites of several generations that spent ten seasons with this group of friends, who share a building and meet at the already legendary Central Perk cafeteria to talk about everything that happens in their lives. Created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the highlight of the production is its six protagonists, Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc), whose strong personalities shape the humorous plots of each episode. In addition to the comings and goings of the characters, we can see a multitude of

celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt or Sean Penn making a cameo in the production, which became a true worldwide phenomenon. The series is from NBC but HBO paid a high financial amount to have it in its catalog.

Terence Winter, writer and producer of ‘The Sopranos’, directs this HBO historical drama that is set in the 1920s, in full prohibition in Atlantic City, while the great Wall Street crash is taking place in the

crack 1929. The plot centers on the character of Enoch ‘Nucky’ Thompson (Steve Buscemi), based on an influential politician of the time, who controls the city during the decade of alcohol prohibition. The fiction shows the dealings and interactions of the protagonist with government representatives, politicians and gangsters, and plays with the Government’s interest in smuggling, the illegal activities of the mafia and Nucky’s lifestyle.

The series, which premiered in 2010, has Martin Scorsese among its executive producers, who also directed the pilot episode with a budget of 18 million dollars and came to an end with the broadcast of its fifth season in 2014:

Craig Mazin’s ‘Chernobyl’ delves into the horror of the nuclear disaster from the point of view of those who suffered the consequences of the accident on April 26, 1986. The production delves into the mistakes of the past with a thoughtful look at the dangers of the present, with a careful narrative that earned him a resounding success with specialized critics. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson get into the shoes of the protagonists of the story to show how the catastrophe was faced from different perspectives, reconstructed based on local memories published in the book Voices from Chernobyl, by the journalist and winner Nobel laureate Svetlana Aleksievich.

eleven ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’



The series created by Bruce Miller is based on the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood and premiered its fifth season last September. The story chronicles the dystopian life of Gilead, a totalitarian society where women are considered property of the state. June’s (Elisabeth Moss) life is changed forever when a group of theocratic politicians seize power and suppress press freedom and women’s rights to form their government. In this dictatorial regime, set in the United States, the female gender lacks rights and fertile women are considered servants and used to father children. The production is from Hulu but in Spain it is distributed by HBO.