W.I am now expected to look into it every day, ”was the first question my colleague asked when this newspaper began to set up a professional e-mail box for every editor in the late 1990s. The e-mail had prevailed and found its way into companies and administrations. This year the electronic mail will be 50 years old. It sparked a communications revolution, opened the door to many more services, and fundamentally changed the way we handle news. The social networks like Facebook or chat systems like Whatsapp have not replaced e-mail. Electronic mail is and remains the most important means of communication in the Western world, although it has had many disadvantages for 50 years that have still not been fixed.

In this editorial office, a direct consequence of the e-mail start was immediately visible: Where previously meter-high stacks of mail and faxes on the desks documented the absence of colleagues, these dwindled in favor of flooded virtual e-mail inboxes. Of course, many editors already had a private e-mail address at this point, some for many years because they had worked at universities and research institutes or went online as Internet pioneers in the 1980s. Having an e-mail address with the spider monkey was an ultimate cool identification mark of the nerd for many years.

In the early days of e-mail, there was no spam or phishing, let alone the slightest doubt that the person whose name appeared as the sender was the real sender. Anyone who could do their e-mail at home had to dial into the Internet with an acoustic coupler or modem; DSL was not yet available. The hardware either came with “postal approval” from Germany and was expensive, slow and bad. Or it was illegal, cheap and good without postal approval. Because access to the network was via the telephone line, it was blocked for voice telephony, and even worse: Because telephoning was sinfully expensive before the liberalization of the market (1998) without competition and without private providers, the same applied to dialing into the network.

Only a few minutes online for a fee

So you wrote your e-mail on your computer, answered the incoming mail “offline” and then dialed into the network briefly with an acoustic coupler or modem, fetched new messages and sent the offline ones on their way. In this way you were only online for a few minutes for a fee.

America had it better, here there used to be free markets and competition, this is where e-mail was invented. It all started in the 1960s with the Arpanet, a decentralized computer network that was developed by the US Department of Defense in conjunction with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The revolutionary idea was to no longer send communication messages on a leased line, but to design a protocol that provides for the transport as packets that find their way from the starting point to the destination via switching computers. The first computers have now been networked, and by the early 1970s the Arpanet already had 19 nodes. You could operate a computer in Los Angeles from Utah as if you were sitting in front of it.