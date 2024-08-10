Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/08/2024 – 6:09

A Dominican friar, imprisoned and tortured by the regime, he was in exile in France when he probably sought his own life. The saga of the “friar who read Marx” became emblematic in the fight for human rights in Brazil under the military dictatorship. After the Dominican friar Tito de Alencar Lima (1945-1974) was found dead by hanging on the outskirts of Lyon, France, on August 10, 1974, his friends found a symptomatic note in his battered copy of the Bible. “It is better to die than to lose one’s life,” he had written.

Although the cause of his death has never been fully clarified, everything indicates that Frei Tito, as he became known, committed suicide because he could not bear the physical and psychological consequences of the long and constant torture sessions to which he was subjected, between November 1969 and January 1971, a period in which he was imprisoned by the forces of the dictatorial regime that ruled Brazil.

“It is very important to commemorate – which means ‘to remember’ – the 50th anniversary of the martyrdom of Frei Tito. It is a way of not allowing the history of atrocities committed by the military dictatorship over the course of 21 years, from 1964 to 1985, to be erased, and to alert new generations to the risk of Brazil once again losing its fragile democracy and once again falling into the hands of neo-fascists,” comments Dominican friar and writer Carlos Alberto Libânio Christo, known as Frei Betto, who was a friend of Tito and was imprisoned with him.

This Saturday (10/08), he will lead an event in honor of Tito at the Paulo Freire National School, in Ipiranga, São Paulo.

Catholic youth and student movement

Born in Fortaleza, Tito began participating in meetings of the Catholic Student Youth (JEC) as a teenager. The organization was a social arm of the Church, with a strong political focus. From high school onwards, he became part of the student movement — a stance that was consolidated when, as a philosophy student at the University of São Paulo (USP) and already living in the capital of São Paulo, he joined the National Union of Students (UNE).

By this time, he had already joined the Dominican religious order. “I met Tito when we were still high school students, in the early 1960s. Between 1962 and 1964, I was the national leader of JEC and he was the leader of the Northeast. We met several times at regional and national JEC meetings. And since we both had the goal of embracing religious life and joining the Dominican order, we became close friends,” Betto recalls. “I entered the convent in 1965, and he in 1966. From 1967 onwards, we began to live together in the convent in the Perdizes neighborhood of São Paulo. We studied philosophy.”

On October 12, 1968, Frei Tito was one of the participants in the famous UNE Congress in Ibiúna. Like 600 other students, he ended up arrested for the first time, registered, and then released.

The second, longer and more cruel detention would come the following year. “We were not afraid,” says Frei Betto. “We were addicted to utopia, we believed in the fall of the dictatorship and the reestablishment of democracy. Fear came when we were arrested in November 1969, accused of being ‘terrorists’.”

“People like Tito were arrested by the regime because the regime arrested anyone who was considered subversive, who opposed it, whether armed or not,” says journalist Leneide Duarte-Plon, author, in partnership with Clarisse Meireles, of the biography Um homem torturado – Nos passos de Frei Tito de Alencar.

For historian Paulo Henrique Martinez, a professor at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), one of the reasons for his arrest is that he was a character “with a dual identity,” since he represented both student militancy and a group of religious leaders who formed an “integrated support network for one of the organizations that adopted armed struggle as a form of opposition, the ALN.” This National Liberation Action “was the most dynamic, the most aggressive, the most organized and the best prepared in technical and military terms,” he emphasizes.

Of the eight friars arrested, four were soon released, due to lack of evidence. And four remained in prison: in addition to Tito and Betto, the Dominicans Fernando de Brito (1936-2019) and Ivo Lesbaupin (* 1946).

According to Frei Betto, they participated in the student movement and adopted “a left-wing stance”, engaged in the fight against the dictatorship. “We joined the National Liberation Action group, led by Carlos Marighella [político e guerrilheiro marxista]. We never took up arms,” the Dominican emphasizes. “Our role was to support urban guerrillas: hiding them, taking them out of the country clandestinely, taking them in when they were injured in armed actions, etc.”

About his friend, Betto comments that “he had the soul of a poet”: “He wrote poems, played the guitar and dedicated long hours to prayer.”

Violent tortures

Tito’s imprisonment period can be divided into two parts. At first, he was held in a cell at the Tiradentes Prison, like his other religious colleagues. Until then, he was accused of being an ally of Marighella’s ALN. “He was violently tortured by [delegado] Sergio Fleury”, emphasizes Duarte-Plon.

The situation became more complicated when it was discovered that he had been one of the most important intermediaries for the university students to obtain the site in Ibiúna where the UNE congress had been held. In the early 1970s, Tito then became a case of Operação Bandeirantes, defined by the torturers themselves as a “branch of hell” for the regime’s opponents.

“In addition to being severely tortured when he was arrested in November 1969, he was tortured again in February 1970, when the repression discovered that he had obtained the site of the UNE congress,” says Frei Betto.

In February 1970, he wrote and managed to leak a letter detailing the torture methods he had been subjected to, including instruments of abuse, electric shocks, beatings and kicks. In the text, he reveals his desire to kill himself, understanding that suicide would be the only solution to his suffering and to give international visibility to the atrocities committed by the dictatorship.

“The government [de Emílio Garratazu] Médici was under pressure from abroad to justify the arrest of friars accused of terrorism,” Betto recalls. “This had never happened before. So for three days they tortured Tito in every way possible to make him sign a document confessing that we had participated in armed operations: electric shocks, skin burned by a lit cigarette, blows to the head, etc. He resisted. He did not sign.”

His martyrdom seemed to have come to an end when, in January 1971, he was released because he was on the list of political prisoners exchanged for the release of the Swiss ambassador who had been kidnapped by guerrillas. From Brazil, he went to Chile, then spent a few days in Italy. And then, with the support of Dominicans, he settled in France.

Duarte-Plon says that there, he first settled in a Dominican convent in Paris and even entered the University of Sorbonne. “But he was no longer able to continue his studies,” he says. So he was sent to the Sainte-Marie de La Tourette convent in Éveux, near Lyon.

He spent a year there until he committed suicide,” the biographer reports. “He lived in despair, with hallucinations, dreams and visions. Death was the only way out.” Before that, he had already attempted suicide twice: while still in prison, he cut his wrists; in France, he poisoned himself with medication. On both occasions, he ended up hospitalized and saved.

A Marxist friar

His case became symbolic. But after his arrest, Tito would never be well. “The consequences of what he went through were very profound, shaking his very personality. Tito began to have an introspection and a certain uncontrollable panic. He felt permanently threatened with being arrested again, with new tortures,” adds historian Martinez. “And this caused psychological destruction in the individual.”

Duarte-Plon emphasizes that Tito “declared himself a friar who had read Marx and found in Marxism many lines that were in the message of Christ”: “He always declared himself a Marxist. He worked to free the Brazilian people from the dictatorship and to find democracy. He was barbarously destroyed in the torture chambers. They knew no bounds, they tortured to the point of unbearable.”

Ten years after his death, the then Cardinal Archbishop of São Paulo, Paulo Evaristo Arns (1921-2016), in a liturgical celebration at the Sé Cathedral, stated that “Frei Tito did not kill himself, but sought on the other side of life the unity lost on this side”.

