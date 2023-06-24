Historian Lipkin: Brezhnev’s attempt to end the Cold War in 1973 failed because of the United States

Exactly half a century ago, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU and the head of the Soviet state, Leonid Brezhnev, was on a visit to the United States, where he was received by President Richard Nixon. This trip became one of the symbols of the policy of detente being carried out at that time. On June 24, 1973, in his speech, Brezhnev announced the end of the Cold War. Now, 50 years later, his words seem premature and rather declarative, but up to a certain point, contemporaries still took them seriously. Nevertheless, détente significantly improved not only relations between the US and the USSR, but also international stability in general.

Discharge policy

Brezhnev’s phrase about the end of the Cold War, said during a visit to the United States, can probably be considered a kind of culmination of the policy of détente. The rapprochement of the two superpowers, based on the topic of limiting nuclear weapons, began in the late 1960s, when nuclear parity was achieved between the Soviet Union and the United States and a fairly stable bipolar political system developed in the world.

In 1969, Moscow and Washington began negotiations on limiting strategic offensive arms. They led to the fact that in 1972 US President Richard Nixon flew to the Soviet Union, who, together with Brezhnev, signed the Treaty on the Limitation of Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems and the Interim Agreement, according to which the number of launchers and ballistic missiles on both sides was limited to that level. , where it was in 1972 (the second document is known as SALT-I).

Then Nixon spent a week in the USSR. The talks between the heads of state took place not only in the Kremlin, but also in an informal setting – for example, in the Zavidovo residence. The parties evaluated the results of the conversation positively, so the idea of ​​​​inviting Brezhnev to the United States next year looked quite natural.

Related materials:

Brezhnev flies to the USA

The parties carefully prepared for the visit. The agenda was worked out in detail, it was planned to sign an agreement on the prevention of nuclear war, discuss the Arab-Israeli settlement, as well as negotiations on the development of trade between the superpowers. In addition, Nixon intended to solve the problem of Vietnam, where the war was still going on, which actually became a field for a proxy conflict between the USSR and the USA. For this reason, the beginning of the withdrawal of American troops had a “positive value” for relations between Moscow and Washington, recalled in his memoirs Anatoly Dobrynin, the Soviet ambassador to the United States in 1962-1986.

Brezhnev arrived in the United States on June 18. The visit took place in a friendly atmosphere: the front pages of newspapers were covered with photographs of Nixon and Brezhnev in an informal setting. The Soviet General Secretary even visited the house of the American President in California, where a solemn reception was held in his honor.

General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev visiting US President Richard Nixon in San Clemente, California Photo: Corbis/Getty Images

There were some really interesting episodes. Businessman Pyotr Aven in 2011 toldreferring to the memoirs of Brezhnev’s assistant Yevgeny Samoteikin, that one such case took place when the leaders of the two countries visited a supermarket: “They were there for a couple of hours, and at the exit Brezhnev said: “Zhenya, they solved the issue with consumer goods, and brought food to our arrival. It can’t be like that.”

The culmination of the visit was Brezhnev’s phrase about the end of the confrontation between the superpowers. As US Senator James Fulbright recalled, this happened during a dinner with members of the upper house of the US Congress. The Soviet leader said:

The cold war we worried about is over Leonid BrezhnevGeneral Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU

As it turned out some time later, Brezhnev nevertheless hurried. But then both Moscow and Washington considered the summit a success.

What is the essence of the Nuclear War Prevention Agreement signed during the visit?

The agreement on the prevention of nuclear war is perhaps the most important document signed during Brezhnev’s visit to the United States. It is especially interesting because it still remains in force. This confirm both in Moscow and Washington.

Moscow initially offered Washington to take on more specific obligations – not to be the first to use nuclear weapons. But the White House did not go for it. US National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger noted:

Given the Soviet conventional superiority, such a move would demoralize our allies and deeply alarm China, which would take it as a sign of the US-Soviet collusion it feared. Henry KissingerNational Security Adviser to the President of the United States

As a result, Moscow was satisfied with the wording that the parties “will act in such a way as to exclude the outbreak of a nuclear war between them and between each of the parties and other countries.”

The first soviet atomic bomb test, first lightning (?????? ??????), ussr, August 29, 1949. . Photo: Sovfoto / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

Despite the fact that then in the USSR it was declared a success, later it was recognized that this was not entirely true. The same Dobrynin in his memoirs pointed to the declarative nature of the document, which did not contain any mechanism for the implementation of its provisions. And Kissinger in his memoirs directly called the document “of little use”, doubting that it was worth the effort.

Soyuz-Apollo and Pepsi

Other outcomes of the summit were agreements on cooperation in the field of agriculture, the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, exploration of the oceans and in the field of transport. Most of them had a really positive effect on the economy – by 1974, trade between the USSR and the USA had tripled.

In particular, with the help of the United States, a nitrogen fertilizer plant was built in the USSR, the first plant for the production of Pepsi was opened in Novorossiysk, and the issue of building an enterprise for the production of heavy vehicles under an American license was considered. Tractors were exported to the USA from the Soviet Union. In addition, preparations were underway for the joint Apollo-Soyuz space project between Moscow and Washington.

“We were working on a whole package of “discharge” deals with leading American companies. They were never implemented, and few people talk about it. For example, in the archives you can find documents on the study of materials on organizing the export of liquefied natural gas from the Yakut Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic to the United States and Japan, ”said Mikhail Lipkin.

However, the warming was only temporary.

(Original Caption) 1975-Photo shows Astronaut Donald K. Slayton, Docking Module Pilot, Astronaut Thomas P. Stafford, American Crew Commander, and Cosmonaut Aleksey A. Leonov, Commander of the Soviet crew, inside the Apollo-Soyuz spacecraft, during the joint Russian-American space mission.. Photo: Bettmann / Getty Images

Why did Brezhnev’s attempt to end the Cold War ultimately fail?

As much as Moscow wanted, the United States did not agree to end the Cold War in a draw. A little over a year later, in August 1974, “peacemaker” Nixon resigned and was forced to leave big politics because of Watergate scandaland a few months later, Congress passed the Jackson-Vanik amendment to the Trade Act, which limited economic relations between the USA and the USSR.

Nevertheless, the Soviet leadership for some time still hoped that Brezhnev’s words about the end of the Cold War would not remain in history just a wish.

In some ways, Brezhnev was an idealist. He really believed that it was possible to reach agreements with the Americans on an equal footing. Mikhail LipkinDirector of the Institute of World History of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Acceptance of the prevailing reality occurred somewhat later, the historian believes. According to him, such a moment was the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), which was held in Belgrade from October 4, 1977 to March 9, 1978. On it, the Soviet side for the first time felt serious pressure from the West on the issue of human rights violations. This caused great disappointment to Brezhnev, who hoped that the rules for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two systems had been finally agreed upon.

“In American historiography, it is believed that Nixon, having gone to improve relations with the USSR, even showed weakness in some ways, because the United States at that moment was weakened and extremely interested in the mediation of the Soviet Union to end the war in Vietnam. And as soon as they, having saved face, got out of there, a course began to revise what they had previously signed, ”Lipkin said.

Nevertheless, normal relations between the USSR and the USA continued by inertia until the end of the 1970s. The superpowers even managed to sign the SALT-II missile treaty in 1979, which became a continuation of SALT-I.

And then, after the start of the war in Afghanistan, a new round of tension began, which ended only with the beginning of perestroika.