A October 31, 1973 The most recognized voice of popular music on the coast of Peru ceased to exist. Lucila Justina Sarcines Reyes was his name. They called her Lucha Reyes, one of the greatest Afro-Peruvian artists.

Fight Kings He became an icon for his followers because he worked very hard and stood out in a Lima that was marginalized at that time, in a Peru that at that time differentiated others by skin color, gender or the thickness of their wallet.

The singer, who was born on July 19, 1936, managed over the years to become one of the greatest characters in popular culture in our country. She is a symbol of the 20th century.

He became an icon of popular music on the Peruvian coast.

With her thick lips, her huge eyes, her wigs, her beautiful blackness, her powerful and intense voice.

Emerging from the alleys, from popular comedy, from Creoleism that already made way for the provincial presence. Without a doubt, he was one of the faces of what our country was and what it still is.

Connoisseurs of Creole sounds agree that Fight Kings It must be considered not only one of the greats of the music of the Peruvian coast, but, for the majority, the best.

Not only do they support this statement on this occasion, when 50 years of his death.

Her defenders point out her origins, the challenges she faced, the harassment of poverty and illness, the violence she had to face from her stepfather and her first husband, the mockery on stage for her color and race from her promoter.

Also of course their musicality stands out.

With some titles to remember the beauty and forcefulness of his singing: Came back, Your voice, like a red rose, Private property, my last song, I have a shame, A letter to heaven, Leave them…

I have a shame, You will never prevent, José Antonio, That's how you want it, Sorry for adoring you… are other songs that he turned into musical gems.

There are many songs, turned into musical gold for their tone and vibration, but we added three others of personal preference where love and heartbreak rub shoulders and intertwine, where frustration does not give way to resentment but to pinches of hope, where surrender to Lost love has hints of resignation and understanding.

Always love You (the blood of my veins/ I will also give it to you/ as long as you are convinced/ that I will always love you); Look carefully if there is reason (you see that I resign myself / without hatred without resentment / that someone else gives you the happiness / that I do not give you); Does matters (one more shame / it’s a drop of water in the ocean for me / one more failure that matters).

In his voice, the compositions of national and foreign authors reached high levels of feeling and emotion.

And with the impact of his timbre, his ensemble also shone in sounds: the guitar of Alvaro Pérez, the accordion of Cesar Silvathe sax Polo BancesMáximo Arteaga’s second guitar, Pomadita Lazón’s Creole cajon.

César Silva, Polo Bances, Máximo Arteaga, Álvaro Pérez and Pomadita Lazón, his musical ensemble.

Along with them, Lucha was ours, it became ours, not because in those times there was an exacerbated nationalism due to the velazcato, the kausachum, the great games of Chale, Sotil and company, the triumphs of Peruvian volleyball, the rumors to recover Arica…

Lucha became part of the majority of Peruvians because it sought to escape misfortune, poverty, and abuse.

Her biography reveals her as a woman who was born in Rímac, in the midst of the precariousness of a washerwoman mother and a father who left life when she was just a child. And it also records her childhood that led her to live in the poor areas of Callao until the fire of the little house where she stayed forced her to move to the Upper Neighborhoods.

This widespread biography indicates that her mother became ill, had to stop working and little Lucila went to the Buen Retiro convent of the Franciscan mothers, where she learned sewing and manual work. In Brenaan uncle of hers, a singer of the old guard, visited by friends of the revelry, made her sing, then learning to sing in the midst of the bohemia and the Creole snarling.

The summary of her life indicates that she married a police sergeant, who mistreated her as he pleased, until they separated. Also that Lucha Reyes began to make its way onto radio stages and music centers. And at the end of the 50s she began to have serious health problems.

And, finally, he points out that in the 60s he became known in La Peña Ferrandowhere he imitated and sang and at the same time received harsh ridicule from the entertainer, who made the spectators laugh by referring to his blackness and figure.

From 70 to 73, he enjoyed three years of triumphs. His first success, Came backa composition by Augusto Polo Campos, with that superb entry of Silva’s keyboards, Pérez’s guitar, and Bances’ sax, became his emblem of sentimental battle.

Google paid tribute to him with a doodle commemorative on the 83rd anniversary of his birth.

At the age of 34, after her life full of vicissitudes, she knew the joy of feeling recognized, of being applauded for her singing.

But it was only for a short time.

He was constantly admitted to the Bravo Chico hospital. And one cold morning in 1973, his diabetes got the better of him, causing him to have a heart attack that ended his battle for existence. He was in a taxi with his son to an activity for Creole Song Day.

Although by that time, 50 years ago, she had already impregnated several compositions with her temperament, with her torn voice, as if it were a call to life, to everything she had suffered since she was a child.

Theirs was a song arising from pain, poverty, uncertainty, in which they recognized for the first time a city and a country that were changing, that would change much more with the arrival of migrants and new popular expressions.

Her funeral was one of the busiest that Lima had seen, that Lima that this time did accept her, with its 37 years lived in constant struggle. That she accepted her, while her coffin was carried on shoulders to the San Francisco Church, in Lima, with more than 30 thousand people singing. Your voice, Came back, my last song.

50 years have passed since that day when the immortal Lucha Reyes began.

The theatrical staging Fight Kings, without saying goodbye by the playwright Eduardo Adrianzén.

The singer who loved wigs, the one with beautiful blackness, the one with the voice that moves, of whom a miniseries would later be made (Regresa, directed by Michel Gómez and written by Eduardo Adrianzén), documentary (Lucha Reyes carta al cielo, directed by Javier Ponce Gambirazio), theater (Lucha Reyes sin dice te adiós, directed by Rómulo Assereto) and many texts about his art.

50 years of the greatest Creole song.