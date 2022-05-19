After successfully presenting itself in the most recent edition of the Lima Film Festivalthe restored version of the Peruvian film “Cholo”, by Bernard Batevsky, starring the legendary soccer player Hugo Sotil.

fiftieth anniversary

The 1972 film and this year celebrates its 50th anniversary tells the story of a young man (Hugo Sotil) who migrates to Lima in search of opportunities. Skilled in soccer since he was a child, he tries to find an activity that allows him economic stability and social success.

After failing in his attempts to enter the university, he exercises in the practice of painting, but it is with football that he will achieve what he wants. Thus, he becomes all crack, travels through Europe and finds a sentimental partner.

Photo: "Cholo" Press.

the beginning of everything

The digital restoration of the film was carried out by University of California (UCLA) Film and Television Archive) and had as the main promoter of this project Andrea Franco Batevskygranddaughter of the director of this Peruvian film and also a filmmaker and artist based in Los Angeles.

Andrea began to worry about her grandfather’s films in 2007, when she realized that they were nowhere to be found. At that time, she had just moved to California, because she was very interested in doing a master’s degree at an art school (California Institute of the Arts), and already studying there it occurred to her that her thesis could be something related to her grandfather. and his movies.

Around the same time, Andrea made a documentary called “Tell me about Bia”, in which he began to investigate his grandfather and his tapes. This, added to the process of writing his thesis, made him travel to Lima, where he began looking for his film material and did not find the negatives (not even in the Lima Film Library). What he found was only a badly recorded VHS and DVD.

This is how the idea of ​​restoring her films was born: from Andrea’s personal concern as a filmmaker and artist, of always knowing where she is going to end up and finishing what she creates.

Andrea Franco Batievsky, this granddaughter of the director of this Peruvian film and also a filmmaker and artist based in Los Angeles. Photo: Andrea Franco.

Why hadn’t I seen my grandfather’s tapes?

The filmmaker tells us that her family was present at the filming of “Cholo” and “Espejismos”. Her mother always told her that it was not a normal recording, because somehow they were there and it was fun and special. That is why very deep memories of her remained in her, even though she did not live them, but they were always part of her life since she was a child.

Andrea had not seen Bernardo’s films until she began her research process (both for her thesis and for her documentary). At that time, she wondered why she hadn’t seen her grandfather’s movies until then? And that also led her to the question of why they weren’t shown on television or weren’t available. ?

Then, an internal conflict arose in her as an artist and filmmaker, knowing that the filmmaker had created this work and was nowhere to be found; despite the fact that “Mirages” represented us at the Golden Globes and won the Chicago award, as well as the fact that “Cholo” was very popular in America because it showed us the life of soccer player Hugo Sotil.

“Cholo” was very popular in America because it showed us the life of soccer player Hugo Sotil, here with the film’s director, Bernardo Batievsky. Photo: Andrea Franco.

“My grandfather’s soul has been guiding me all this time”

When Andrea was in the process of starting her research at the California art school, she received a visit from her mother, who told her that the two people who helped him finish “Cholo” lived there (his grandfather also lived in Los Angeles for a long time).

With that information, he located Larry Neiman, who worked in post-production on both films and who lived five minutes from his school. As a result of that encounter, he found cans with copies of the tapes of “Espejismo” (directed by Armando Robles Godoy, produced by Bernardo Batievsky, his grandfather) at the Academy Film Archive, which came from the Technicolor Reference Collection.

That copy of “Mirages” was there because it was the tape sent by Peru to represent us at the Oscars for best foreign film in 1973. Andrea confessed to us that the original negative of the tape was stolen in our country (because they took the Procine distribution van) and therefore had not found it. What was found in La Academia was the colored material with which a negative is made.

In addition to “Mirages”, he found the original negative of “Cholo”. Everything stored in the best possible conditions, “because we are talking about Hollywood,” Andrea emphasizes.

“Espejismo” was directed by Armando Robles Godoy and produced by Bernardo Batievsky (in the photo). Photo: Andrea Franco.

The winding path of restoration

Once the discovery happened, he contacted Lima, but was told that there were no funds or budget, not even a development program that would tell him ‘bring the material and we’ll work on it’, much less the necessary equipment.

It was not until 2017, and when he had already finished his thesis and his documentary, that he resumed the restoration project of his grandfather’s films and tried to get help from different sides.

It was at this point that he contacted Violet Nunezwriter and historian of Peruvian cinema, and meet with Jan Christopher Horak, the then director of the UCLA Film and Television Archive, who receives all the material from the films within the restoration program of said institution. Thus, they begin the restoration process of “Cholo” in 2018 and finish it in 2020.

The restoration process of “Cholo”, in 2018 and finishing it in 2020. Photo: Andrea Franco.

cinema = patience

Andrea has learned while making movies that you have to have a lot of patience, because art always comes out when it has to come out, and that is usually when the public is ready to receive it.

Thus, 2021 arrived, the year in which the organization of the Lima Film Festival contacted her and proposed that “Cholo” be the opening film. This happened because it was already known that Andrea was in the process of restoring her grandfather’s tapes.

The restored version of “Cholo” by Bernardo Batievsky premieres this Thursday, May 19, to the delight of Peruvian soccer fans. Photo: “Cholo” Press.

I’m back in a big way

Thus, 50 years after its original premiere, “Cholo”, by Bernardo Batievsky, returns in a big way and on a giant screen, and his granddaughter Andrea Franco gives us several reasons to go see it: “you should go see it because you have to support Peruvian cinema, whether it was yesterday, today or always, whatever it is”.

“To get closer to the cinema and what is ours, to the history of Peru, to the audiovisual heritage. For remembrance and future memory. To demystify the legend that this film existed or not”, adds the filmmaker.

In addition, “to support the future of the arts and Peruvian cinema. To see in a clearer way that we have been able to make a historical document of how Peru looked at the end of the 60s, how it felt and how it was thought”, Andrea highlighted for this medium.

Above all, everyone should see “Cholo” so that it can stay on the billboard for several weeks. , so that many more have the opportunity to appreciate it on the big screen. Those who saw it in her time, those who didn’t, football fans and those who didn’t.

