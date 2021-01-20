A 50-year-old resident of the American state of North Carolina has decided to marry a 22-year-old young man whom strangers mistake for her son. The Daily Mail writes about this.

In 2015, Sharon Hawkins divorced her husband after 16 years of marriage. “In the last year of our relationship, I noticed that I was mowing at 20-year-old guys,” the woman recalls. Left alone, she installed the dating app Tinder and began looking for a new man, lowering the age limit to 19.

She liked Perry Hopstein, who was 28 years younger than her. “Perry had piercing blue eyes, brown hair and muscular arms,” the woman says. “He looked like a model.” She warned him that she had grandchildren, but that didn’t scare him. In June 2020, the young man moved in with her. They are planning to get married this year.

