A resident of Krasnoyarsk reported a severe beating by a rugby club coach

In Krasnoyarsk, a 50-year-old woman was hospitalized with numerous bruises and concussion, she accused the coach of the Yenisei-STM rugby club of severe beating. About it reported on the portal NGS24.RU.

The regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia announced the start of the check. “The woman is on sick leave for almost two months,” the department explained.

The victim said that Dmitry Tkachev from the Yenisei-STM rugby club was involved in the beatings. The man allegedly began to pester her. When the Russian woman tried to run away, he grabbed her, threw her towards the bathtub and hit her on the head several times. Later, doctors diagnosed her with concussion and brain contusion, hematomas, a broken finger and a bruise under her eye. A resident of Krasnoyarsk passed a forensic medical examination.

The coach declined to comment on the situation.

In December 2022, it was reported that in St. Petersburg, a Russian taekwondo coach accused of harassing a 15-year-old schoolgirl escaped a criminal record.