British TV presenter Amanda Holden shared a photo in a skin-tight Easter outfit and has been criticized for trying to look younger. Corresponding comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

So, in his Instagram-account 50-year-old presenter posted a picture in which she was captured in the studio of radio station Heart FM, along with colleague Ashley Roberts. The women were photographed in the same plush pink jumpsuits, the hood of which is decorated with a detail in the form of bunny ears. They completed their looks with striped stockings and patent leather boots with milky heels. The publication received 34 thousand likes.

Netizens scolded the presenter for her teenage costume. “Easter is the most important holiday in the Christian calendar. A photo shoot like this is offensive. ”“ Holden is so disgusting. Your time has passed, stop dressing and acting like a young girl “,” Two grown women want to convey that they seductively eat carrots and walk like rabbits? Women deserve more. It is these ladies who strengthen men’s desire to attack them, ”the users said.

In March, Amanda Holden was already scolded for her age-inappropriate image. She starred in a Zara suit, consisting of a short top and trousers with a white and pink check print, as well as white pumps with heels. “Why is she dressing like a 12 year old?” – netizens were indignant.