TREVISO. Sudden cardiac arrest after breast surgeryfalling into a coma, being admitted to intensive care and, after five days, deathwhich occurred on Tuesday 10 September. This is how Helen Comin died, a 50-year-old from Cittadella, in the province of Padua, who had decided to undergo surgery in a private medical clinic to replace the two prostheses from a mastoplasty performed a few years ago.

In the photo Helen Comin (handle)

The woman, married to an entrepreneur, was the mother of four children. What precipitated the situation in the surgical room of the ‘DiviClinic’ in Castelfrancodirected by the surgeon Antonio di Vincenzo, the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office will have to establish itwhich has opened an investigation for manslaughter. Di Vincenzo himself and an anesthetist, Fabio Toffoletto, are under investigation.both present in the operating room at the time of the operation.



In the photo the DiviClinic headquarters

«The breast implant replacement surgery the lady underwent was simple and had been carefully prepared.performed without any problems, with the usual assistance of a former head of anesthesia and resuscitation, who had administered light sedation”, commented Di Vincenzo, in a note released by his lawyer Ernesto De Toni. The problems appeared about forty minutes after the operation.when the patient was in the post-operative room.

«After the operation – Di Vincenzo reconstructed – the patient had been transferred to the post-operative department, with constant monitoring by the staff in charge, and he had not shown any problems so much so that after about forty minutes she was even sitting on the bed. After more than an hour from the operation he had a sudden heart attack and was immediately assisted by the clinic staff, who administered resuscitation procedures which were then continued by the 118 staff who arrived in a few minutes”.

Helen Comin, in a coma, was then urgently transferred to the San Giacomo hospital in Castelfranco and admitted to the intensive care unit. Five days of excruciating wait for the family, until her death last Tuesday. The autopsy for which the prosecutor Giovanni Valmassoi has appointed the medical examiner of the University of Padua Claudio Terranova, will have to ascertain any correlations between the sudden death and the cosmetic surgery. The coroner will be supported in the autopsy by an expert in anesthesia. “We are deeply saddened and shocked by what happened – Di Vincenzo said – and we are close to the husband and children of the lady.”