50-year-old member of the group “Na-Na” Vladimir Politov admitted that six months ago he married a 26-year-old lover. He shared the details of his personal life on the “Secret for a Million” program on the channel NTV…

In an interview with TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva, Politov said that on January 14 he married a second time. The musician’s wife was his 26-year-old fan. The couple met in Blagoveshchensk, where the girl was from. In 2017, the Na-Na group gave a concert in this city. According to the artist, the future wife herself found his number and made an appointment after the performance.

Then the couple corresponded for a long time and rarely met after the girl arrived in Moscow from Blagoveshchensk. “Well, it started spinning somehow. I once said to her: “Stop coming to see me after work. Pack your things and move in with me.” For some time they lived in a civil marriage, on January 14 they signed, ”said the artist.

The leader of “Na-Na” added that he dreams of having a son from his second wife.

