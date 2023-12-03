British actress Kate Beckinsale showed off her figure in a revealing outfit without a bra and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 50-year-old “Total Recall” star shared photos in which she appeared in a transparent, tight-fitting dress, through the fabric of which purple slip-on panties were visible. The posted frames show that silver flower-shaped appliqués cover the nipples of the celebrity’s naked breasts. She completed her look with a massive necklace and long earrings.

Fans appreciated Beckinsale’s appearance in the comments under the post. “The hottest woman in the world”, “Divine and spectacular”, “Incredibly beautiful woman”, “Goddess!”, “You always look amazing,” they said.

Earlier, Kate Beckinsale responded to rumors about plastic surgery and revealed the reason for appearing in a wheelchair.