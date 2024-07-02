British actress Kate Beckinsale recorded a candid video. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted footage, the 50-year-old Van Helsing star is pictured in white sneakers, a black oversized T-shirt and sweatpants. She pulled the bottom of her outfit down her hips, bent over and showed her bare buttocks out the window.

In the description of the video, the celebrity mentioned her beloved Persian cat Clive, who passed away in June last year. “Then I received one of the most terrible news of my life, and sometimes there is nothing left to do but get to a friend’s house as soon as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and showing off my buttocks to Harvey Nichols,” she captioned the post.

In May, Kate Beckinsale starred in revealing outfits for an advert for the HeyMaeve jewellery brand. The actress appeared before the camera in a transparent turquoise blouse and a lace bra to match.