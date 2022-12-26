TikTok blogger Aimee Montgomery: Vitamin E in liquid form will help get rid of wrinkles

Blogger Aimee Montgomery revealed a quick way to visually rejuvenate the skin. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

According to the 50-year-old influencer, using liquid vitamin E will help improve the appearance. This anti-aging method was passed down in her family from generation to generation, the woman explained. “My grandmother trusted him, my mother trusted him. When you apply vitamin E to your skin, it fills in all your wrinkles overnight,” the user said, noting that this tool is effective in eliminating the harmful effects of sunlight.

Montgomery noted that in order to get rid of the signs of age-related changes, you need to drink plenty of water. “My second secret is to drink liters of water,” the author of the video concluded.

