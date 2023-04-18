Fentanyl, an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine, comes in ultra-fast forms that can relieve excruciating pain in a few seconds and leave the user in a pleasant state of euphoria and well-being for a couple of minutes. hours. These characteristics make it a useful drug in certain situations, but with dangerous addictive potential. The substance, in different presentations, is making its way in Spain, but the strict controls to which it is subjected are preventing it from generating a public health problem like the one suffered by countries like the United States and Mexico, numbering thousands of annual deaths due to its misuse.

Although it is not the most widely used opioid (tramadol is much more frequent), it is the one that is growing the most in relative terms. According to the last Survey on alcohol and other drugs in Spain (AGES)multiplied by four in just two years: in 2020, 3.6% of people who had used opioids at some time in their lives had used it, a percentage that reached 14% in 2022.

Just in that period (in 2021), the Ministry of Health imposed a special visa to prescribe ultra-rapid-acting fentanyl. It is a special control to restrict its use to a very specific situation: disruptive cancer pain. That is, it should only be administered to people with cancer who suffer very strong peaks, not for the chronic pain of these or other patients. Miguel Vázquez, from the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH), explains that the visa is a common procedure, especially in very expensive medicines, so that it is controlled that its financing is limited only to those who are indicated. “In fentanyl, the problem is not the price, but the safety,” he qualifies.

All drugs have specific indications: they are approved to treat certain diseases or ailments. But in most of them it is up to the doctor, also according to the patient’s criteria, to use them for applications that are not for which they are specifically approved. This premise allows physicians greater flexibility and autonomy when they encounter health problems that are not solved with first-line drugs, or for those that have stopped working.

But this margin can also become a dangerous hole when it comes to addictive drugs. World health authorities watched with great concern as an opioid epidemic has swept the United States, where misprescription of these drugs and the black market have generated hundreds of thousands of addicts and some 200 deaths every day. “Patients feel the pain subside, but they also have a euphoric sensation that they can get used to,” says Alicia Alonso Cardaño, coordinator of the opioid working group of the Spanish Pain Society. What began as a treatment ended up becoming a true addiction. In other cases, it went directly to the black market for recreational use similar to that of heroin. Traces of this substance have even been found in cocaine samples.

This is just what the authorities try to avoid in Spain. This is how Joan Ramón Villalbí, government delegate for the National Plan on Drugs, summed it up in an appearance in Congress at the end of last year: “The consumption of opioid analgesics, both prescribed and non-prescribed, has a slight tendency to increase. This is partly good, because surely years ago there would be people who had pain, which was not treated well enough, and their quality of life worsened a lot, but the addictive potential of these drugs makes us have to be very vigilant. For this reason, the ministry has launched, together with the autonomous communities, an opioid plan, with which it tries to supervise the prescription and restrict the prescription of those pharmacological forms more conducive to misuse or the development of addiction.

According to Alonso Cardaño, the increases in use that have occurred in recent years in Spain do not occur in ultra-fast-acting drugs, but in slow-acting drugs, which allow the drug to be taken every 12 or 24 hours —“ a very comfortable administration for the patients”—or fast, medicines with an effect of between six and eight hours. “For ultra-fast cars, you have to make a personalized report. Justify why this drug is appropriate for this type of patient and each case has to be studied. But it should be made clear that fentanyl is a good molecule, with a good profile and a long experience that is used a lot, ”he adds.

The experts consulted ensure that inappropriate use or use outside the medical circuit is not significant and that, with some exceptions, problems like those in other countries are not occurring. “I think it was more alarm than reality, the result of what was seen in the United States, but what happens here has nothing to do with it. In Spain it is quite controlled and monitored. There have been cases of tolerance, but very rarely and sporadically,” says Juana Sánchez, a pain expert at the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

This doctor was initially reluctant to apply for a visa. “It somewhat limited the action of the doctor, who in any case cannot chronically leave a narcotic prescribed, he has to review it every three months because he disappears from the health card. I believe that the best mechanism is information, both to the patient and to the professional. But [el visado] Yes, it has served to give a signal to doctors and to be more careful with these prescriptions”, says Sánchez.