The Secretary General of the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), Ghannam Al Mazrouei, stated that the private sector companies, which employ 50 or more skilled workers, have achieved a percentage of commitment to the Emiratisation targets during the past year, close to 80%. He added that 70% of them have achieved full compliance with the required targets. And 10% partially complied, pointing out that the total number of citizens currently working in the private sector exceeded 50,000 citizens.

Al Mazrouei confirmed, during a lecture he delivered the day before yesterday, at the Al Bateen Council in Abu Dhabi, that 85% of the Emirati cadres joining the private sector work for companies targeted by Emiratisation, while the number of partners registered in the “Nafes” platform exceeded 7,000 partners, and more than 14 thousand establishments in the sector. The private sector appointed citizens, in addition to signing 24 employment and vocational training agreements with partners.

In detail, the Al-Bateen Council of the Citizens and Society Affairs Office in the Presidential Court hosted, yesterday evening, an educational lecture on “Nafes Initiative Programs”, delivered by the Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, in the presence of a wide audience of senior citizens and youth looking for job opportunities and aspirants. For a better career in the private sector.

Al Mazrouei began the lecture by introducing the attendees to the advantages of the “Nafis” program, which was launched with the aim of raising the competitiveness of Emirati cadres and enabling them to occupy jobs in the private and banking sector institutions in the country during the next five years, explaining that the program focuses on achieving five main goals, which are “highlighting Job opportunities available in the private and banking sectors to attract citizens, increase the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and lay the foundations to enable citizens to occupy jobs in the private and banking sectors, in addition to building a partnership between the government and the private sector to enable the latter to be a major engine in the development process of the Emirates, as well as providing guidance and vocational training Guidance and counseling services for program participants, and finally, enhancing the attractiveness of private and banking sector jobs to citizens.

And he indicated that “Nafes” initiatives include the “Salary Support” program for citizens wishing to work in the private and banking sectors, and the “Subscribe” program, through which the government bears the pension fund contributions, entirely for newly employed citizens with a salary of less than 20 thousand dirhams, and the bulk of the employer’s contributions. And the “Government Allowances” program for children of workers in the private sector, which includes the allocation of 600 dirhams for each child, with a maximum of four children, provided that the monthly salary range does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams.

Al Mazrouei referred to the “Kafaat” program, which includes training programs in specialized sectors and internationally accredited professional certificates, and the “Experience” program, which includes vocational training for a period of up to 12 months in private and semi-governmental companies with a financial reward of 5,000 dirhams to support the development of the expertise of national graduates in Various sectors, in addition to the “National Job Targets in the Private Sector” program to set target percentages for Emirati jobs in the private sector, and the “Vocational Guidance” program, which includes providing vocational guidance and counseling services to Emiratis looking for work and workers in the private sector with the aim of empowering them and enhancing their stability in the labor market. and the “Job Opportunities” program, which provides a unified platform for posting vacancies for Emirati nationals in the private and banking sectors.

Al Mazrouei pointed to the “Development of Medical and Health Sector Cadres” program, which aims to develop 10,000 national competencies in the medical and health field within five years through paid study and training programs with the aim of developing national cadres in the professions of the medical and health sector, and qualifying medical, health and pharmaceutical specialties at all levels. and the “Temporary Support” program, which provides temporary financial support for a period of up to 12 months to citizens who have lost their jobs.

He stated that the total number of citizens currently working in the private sector exceeded 50,000, of whom more than 28,000 have joined the private sector since the launch of Nafes, and are still at work, including 76.2% who have never worked in the private sector, indicating that There is an increase in the number of citizens who joined the work in this sector compared to 2021, amounting to more than 70%.

He confirmed the registration of more than 32,500 male and female citizens who have benefited from the “Nafes” program since its launch, while 85% of the Emirati cadres work in the private sector for the companies targeted by Emiratisation, adding that the percentage of private sector companies’ commitment to the Emiratisation goals is close to 80% (70% have achieved a commitment). fully, and 10% partially committed).

Al Mazrouei added, “The number of partners registered on the platform exceeded 7,000 partners, and more than 14,000 establishments in the private sector appointed citizens, in addition to signing 24 employment and vocational training agreements with partners,” stressing the identification of eight sectors that were given priority to Emiratisation during the current year, which are activities Commercial projects, transportation and storage, communications, manufacturing, electricity, gas and water supply, hotels, healthcare, education and retail.

Opinions of young people on “Nafes”

The Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the launch of the Nafes Youth Council came with the aim of creating a platform for continuous communication with the youth in the private sector, and for young people to be able to contribute to supporting the “Nafes” program, by participating in initiatives and dialogues, and participating in Success stories and achievements in the private sector, with the aim of changing concepts, benefiting from their competencies, experiences and creative ideas in preparing, designing and directing new projects, initiatives and programs, identifying the challenges facing young people working in the private sector, and proposing appropriate solutions and programs in this regard.

He pointed out that the “Nafis” Youth Council will provide the opportunity to hear the youth’s opinion on “Nafes” programs and initiatives, receive their suggestions and find out any obstacles they may face, stressing that the Council will intensify its efforts during the coming period to prepare and develop policies, plans and strategic studies, in addition to following up the implementation of programs. Compete, and the pace of employment of citizens, and give them the opportunity to work in jobs that are compatible with their capabilities and qualifications, and are able to meet future requirements, in line with the next stage, and the development that the country will witness in various fields.

6 stations for “professional life”

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Competitiveness Council, said that the Nafes platform seeks to cover all steps of the citizen’s professional life journey to provide an integrated job experience through six stations, including: vocational guidance, skills and education, professional practical experience, incentives for companies, incentives for citizens, providing Information, adding that the program includes 10 initiatives within three strategic directions: a private sector that is more attractive to the citizen, an efficient and more attractive citizen to the private and banking sector, and addressing societal culture.