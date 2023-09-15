Rabat (Union, agencies)

Morocco announced yesterday that about 50,000 homes collapsed completely or partially following the devastating earthquake that struck cities in the Kingdom a few days ago, leaving thousands dead and wounded.

This came in a statement by the Royal Court, following a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, devoted to “activating the emergency program to re-house those affected and taking care of the groups most affected by the Al Haouz earthquake.”

The statement said, “The state will grant emergency assistance worth 30,000 dirhams (about 3,000 dollars) to families affected by the earthquake.”

He added: “About 50,000 homes collapsed completely or partially across the five affected regions.”

He continued: “It is scheduled to provide direct financial assistance worth 140,000 dirhams (about 14,000 dollars) to the homes that completely collapsed, and 80,000 dirhams (about 8,000 dollars) to cover the rehabilitation work of the homes that partially collapsed.”

In addition, the Moroccan government has intensified communication with the private sector with the aim of addressing the effects of the devastating earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region on the outskirts of Marrakesh on tourism activities, at a time when the country’s tourist capital is anticipating receiving thousands of participants in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which Marrakesh will host next month. . Yesterday, the Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco, Abdellatif Jouahri, confirmed that the most important financial and monetary meetings in the world will be held on time, ending speculation about the possibility of postponing them.

The Moroccan Ministry of Tourism resorted to contacting tour operators and airlines, in order to encourage them to continue providing promotional programs for Morocco. It also urged hotel owners to intensify efforts to restore recovery, including inspecting buildings as soon as possible and taking the necessary measures.

In addition, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck southwest of Marrakesh, and a series of aftershocks also occurred before that, but they were less powerful.

The National Institute of Geophysics called for the need to remain vigilant in the affected areas, warning that these tremors may cause more damage.

An educational source from the city of Taroudant said that nearly 300 schools in the region are no longer fit for study, especially those located in the epicenter of the earthquake in Aigil.

The source added, “Technical committees visit educational institutions to determine the extent of the damage and identify those that need repair and schools that are not suitable for study, while examining procedures for distributing students to other educational institutions.”