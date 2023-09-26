The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family, Civil and Administrative Suits upheld a first-instance court ruling obliging a young man to pay 50,000 dirhams in compensation for assaulting him by beating him and causing multiple injuries to his face.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against another in which he demanded that he be obliged to compensate him for material, moral, moral and psychological damages and to oblige him to pay expenses, as the young man was beaten by the defendant, resulting in a broken nose, deformity, difficulty breathing, bruises and swelling on the face and the lower eyelid of the left eye. Blood spilled around the eyes, with blurry vision, and he underwent surgery.

The report of the forensic doctor assigned by the court showed that the rate of inability to function in the nose was estimated at 15%, and that the injured person does not need future surgery, and that these injuries and the resulting disability do not affect his future activity and ability to work. The court of first instance ruled that the defendant was obligated to pay 50 thousand dirhams, including expenses, and 200 dirhams for attorney’s fees.

The convict appealed the ruling and based his appeal on the grounds that the appealed ruling was insufficiently causative, because it overlooked the medical expert report, which was full of clear statements, including: “The medical reports did not prove the plaintiff’s need for any future surgeries, and the injury does not affect his future activity or his ability to perform surgery.” Work, and that the damage has been eliminated, and the medical reports have proven that there is no obstacle to the future life of the appellant against him, and he requested to amend the ruling of the first instance.”