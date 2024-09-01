The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ordered four young men to pay another man 50,000 dirhams in compensation for assaulting him and hitting him in the head with a stone, causing him permanent disability.

A young man filed a lawsuit demanding that they pay him 100,000 dirhams in compensation for material, moral and future damages, lost earnings and losses, and legal interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, in addition to his request to appoint a forensic doctor to conduct a medical examination on him, to determine his injuries and illnesses, their date, cause and manner of occurrence, indicating that a quarrel had occurred between him and the defendants, after which they assaulted and injured him, and they were convicted by a criminal judgment.

For its part, the court stated in the grounds of its ruling that it is evident from the criminal ruling that the error for which the defendants were convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff based his filing of the present lawsuit. Thus, the criminal ruling – by ruling on conviction due to proven error – has provided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and on the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that the forensic expert report concluded that the plaintiff’s condition had stabilized and become of a final nature, and that he had sustained – as a result of the incident of abuse, according to what is evident from the papers – a severe contusion to the head and brain, resulting in a permanent disability and permanent incapacity estimated at about 15% of its original nature. It indicated that the plaintiff had acquired this injury due to the defendants’ error, and that he is entitled to compensation for this injury, in addition to the moral damages he suffered, represented by the grief, sorrow and regret he suffered, and the material damages represented by the gains he lost and the losses he incurred. The court ruled that the defendants must pay the plaintiff 50 thousand dirhams as compensation for the damages he suffered, and that they must pay the fees and expenses, and that all other requests must be rejected.

