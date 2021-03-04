The Court of Appeal amended a ruling of the Court of First Instance requiring a hospital and a doctor to pay a (Gulf) woman 25,000 dirhams in compensation for a medical error during the treatment of a broken finger in her hand, which required surgery to correct the deformation, and the court decided to increase the amount of compensation to 50 thousand dirhams.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a hospital and a doctor demanding that they pay her compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages and damages she suffered, in the amount of 300 thousand dirhams, indicating that she was subjected to a medical error at the hands of the doctor while performing a fracture of the fifth finger of the left hand. The condition of the fracture led to its curvature, and it was necessary to correct it, adding that she took 31 days of sick leave.

The report of the forensic doctor, delegated from the court, showed that the treatment of the fracture was by restoration and a splint, and it was found that the position of the fracture was not sufficiently modified as the bones moved, which led to a curvature in the fifth finger, which required corrective surgery in another hospital to fix the fracture with metal wires that were later removed and the fracture fused Well and cured without permanent disability or permanent disability.

Whereas, after the two defendants’ request to reject the case, the plaintiff requested a ruling for the amount required in her lawsuit and an interest of 9%, and the court of first instance obliged the two defendants to pay the plaintiff 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral damages incurred by her, with the defendants charged with fees and expenses.

The plaintiff did not accept this court, and appealed it, his obituary for the verdict, in violation of the established documents, due to the lack of compensation, its insignificance, and its inadequacy for the damages that she suffered, as she remained for nearly a year in treatment of pain and frequent hospitals and physiotherapy sessions.

While the appellants indicated that the reports did not mention permanent disability, that the pain and treatment that took a year was not valid, as the treatment took 46 days, that there was no permanent disability or disfigurement, and that the expenses on the imposition of their health did not justify the ruling for compensation in proportion to these expenses, especially since the appellant was unable to Damage proof.

The court stated that what is proven from the report of the Medical Liability Committee is that the time difference between performing the first operation subject to the medical error and correcting it in another hospital is 46 days, and that the pain and the review by the appellant were during this period and the review was weekly.

She added that the report showed the presence of a linear surgical scar not protruding from the skin with a length of three centimeters, with swelling in the little finger of the left hand indicating pain in that area associated with swelling, and the court ruled to amend the appealed judgment and make the compensation amount 50 thousand dirhams and uphold the appealed judgment with the exception of that. And obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.





