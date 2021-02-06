The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi canceled a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which decided to reject a compensation lawsuit filed by a girl against her younger sister, because she had issued a court order to take her to the hospital for examination, after claiming that she was mentally ill and attempting suicide. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the appellant 50,000 dirhams.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against her sister, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay 200,000 dirhams in compensation, along with fees, expenses and attorneys’ fees, indicating that she is the older sister of the defendant, and she is the one who raised her and spent on her.

The plaintiff said that her sister filed a screening case against her claiming that she is mentally ill and is trying to commit suicide, and she obtained a decision from the Urgent Matters judge to take her to the hospital for examination, and the aim was to seize her money. She explained that after her discharge from the hospital she complained about the decision of the urgent matters judge, so it was upheld, so she appealed it, and the judgment was issued from the appeal to cancel the grievance order, noting that she suffered, by mistake, the defendant, with material damages represented in wasting effort, money and time, as well as moral damages, as she was subjected to abuse. And insult from its people.

A court of first instance ruled to dismiss the case, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the fees, fees and attorney fees.

The plaintiff did not accept the verdict, and appealed against it, denouncing that it was wrong in applying the law, due to the issuance of a verdict that proved the fault of the appellant.

She confirmed that the incident of her younger sister, the “appellant,” accompanying her abroad for the treatment on which the judgment relied, was for treatment of an eye disease, not a psychological illness, stressing that the fact that she suffered from delusional ideas was not correct, while the appellant responded to the appeal with a memorandum requesting support The appealed verdict, and documents were attached to indicate that she took the appellant for treatment outside the country.

The Court of Appeal affirmed that the jurisprudence has established that recklessness, haste and lack of precaution is an infringement that necessitates responsibility, noting that it is proven from the papers that the appellant and the appellant have a dispute and issues regarding the drug in which they reside before the appellant issues the order on a petition to accompany her to the doctor to examine her mental abilities And psychological, and receive the necessary treatment.

The court pointed out that the appellant has brothers and sisters of brothers who are not against her, so why didn’t the appellant contact them, and ask them to communicate with the appellant to find out about her conditions and check on her, as she might have had a misfortune requiring her speedy transfer to the hospital, where the first was to speed up doing that, instead of wasting The time to go to court and obtain an order, then go to the police to take her to the place of the appellant’s residence, which makes the action of the appellant considered unjustified recklessness.

The court ruled to accept the appeal formally, and in its subject matter to cancel the ruling, and the judgment obliging the appellant to pay the appellant an amount of 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damage he suffered as a result of the measures that she took in confronting her arbitrarily, while obliging the appellant to pay the expenses, including attorneys’ fees.

