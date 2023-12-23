The Dubai Misdemeanor Court convicted an Asian man of promoting counterfeit products from an international brand, punished him with a fine of 50,000 dirhams and deportation from the country, and obliged him to publish the ruling in any of the widely circulated newspapers in Arabic and English.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that large quantities of counterfeit products from an international brand of bags, clothes, shoes, etc. were seized in the possession of the accused, and investigations resulted in him trading them, so the Public Prosecution in Dubai referred him to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled to convict him in absentia.

On the specified date, the accused opposed the ruling in absentia, which stated that he would be fined 50,000 dirhams and deported from the state, confiscate the counterfeit items, and publish the ruling in any of the widely circulated newspapers in Arabic and English at his own expense.

In a legal memorandum submitted by his lawyer, the accused argued that the ruling was invalid, that there were no investigations due to the absence of a complaint submitted by the owner company, and that the Public Prosecution’s permission was invalid because it was based on non-serious and non-existent investigations. However, the court responded that assessing the investigations and their sufficiency to issue an inspection order are among the objective issues that are entrusted to them. The matter was referred to the investigating authority, under the supervision of the trial court, and the Public Prosecution had concluded to issue its permission after reviewing the report, which it was assured of its seriousness. The court believes that the prosecution was correct in its conclusions, and therefore it rejects the case.

His lawyer also argued that the accused’s confession in the evidence report was invalid because there was no translator while recording his statement. The court responded that the original evidence, investigation and trial procedures should be in Arabic. If the accused is ignorant of this, the judicial officer, prosecutor, or competent court judge must seek the assistance of an appointed or licensed translator. In all cases, the judicial officer, the Public Prosecution, and the court may seek the assistance of a translator from any other party after swearing an oath to perform his task honestly and truthfully.

The court explained that what is clear to it, according to the case papers, is that the translation of the accused’s statements and their recording in the record was done by a policeman from the Department of Combating Economic Crimes in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations. He proved this by asking the accused in the language he was fluent in, without the latter disputing his statements that they were conveyed in a manner other than what he stated, or asking for a translator. Therefore, it is established that the required procedures were taken into account, and it is up to the person who claims to prove otherwise.

She confirmed her satisfaction with what was included in the evidence report that the defendant’s statement was “true and without ambiguity or ambiguity,” that the seized counterfeit products belonged to him, and that he was responsible for selling and promoting them, guiding him to the location of the seizure, and knowing that the seized items were counterfeit, which he obtained from a market in the emirate. Another, so “the court rejects the argument he made in this regard.”

The accused also argued that he had no connection to the incident, and that there was an error in the attribution due to the papers being devoid of corroborating evidence. The court responded that what was established in its view from reviewing the case papers was the accused’s acknowledgment in the minutes of collecting evidence that the apartment in which the counterfeit products were seized belonged to him, and that he was aware of the nature of the seized goods, and his acknowledgment. His responsibility for it, and the location of the arrest. This was supported by the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology, which concluded that the sample subject to examination was counterfeit, after comparing it with the original sample bearing the same trademark, and that the degree of its imitation could expose the consumer to commercial fraud and be deceived by it, which is what the court can extract from it the correct picture of the incident. The lawsuit.

The court concluded that the opposing ruling was appropriate for the reasons on which it was based, and then it takes it and makes it complementary to the reasons for its ruling in terms of the validity of the attribution and evidence of proof, and orders the accused to be fined 50 thousand dirhams, deport him from the state, and oblige him to publish the ruling in two widely circulated newspapers, in both Arabic languages. And English, at his expense.