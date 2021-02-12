v 1.5

Deaths from Covid-19

Today 12.02.2021, Argentina reached 50,000 deaths from the virus

Tap to explore the data

BY PROVINCE

EVOLUTION SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC

Deaths per day per million inhabitants. 7 day average.

DETAIL BY AGE

IN ALL THE COUNTRY

AVERAGE AGE OF THE DECEASED

Since the start of the pandemic

BY PROVINCE AND AGE RANGE

BY SEX

Source: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Infographic: Clarion