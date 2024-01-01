Dubai (Etihad)

The International Federation of Football Referees “First Team” course was launched today, which is organized by the Football Association at its headquarters in Dubai, with the participation of 50 referees. This course is held in cooperation with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), and is attended by international lecturers, Massimo Busacca, Director of the Referees Department at FIFA, and Oscar. Ruiz, Jorge Larrionda, in addition to local lecturers from the Federation's Referees Department.

The training course topics include a number of theoretical lectures that review and discuss arbitration cases in international leagues and video technology interventions, and the practical aspect includes training on technology devices on the Football Association’s stadiums through mini-matches with the help of amateur players.

The Football Association’s Referees Committee is keen to hold training courses and workshops for football referees to learn about the situations the game is witnessing and how to evaluate each case to make the appropriate decision, which contributes to developing the performance of referees in the various competitions whose matches they are charged with managing at all levels.