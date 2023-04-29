Forpost: 50 streets decided to be renamed in Zaporozhye

The authorities of Zaporozhye, which is under the control of Kyiv, decided to rename 50 streets, the names of which were associated with Russia and the USSR. This is reported Forpost.

In particular, the deputies of the Zaporozhye City Council at the session decided to rename Molodogvardeyskaya Street into Lyubotinskaya Street, Tulskaya Street into Konotopskaya Street, Sakhalinskaya Street into Slobozhanskaya Street, Chelyabinskaya Street into Irpenskaya Street, and Dalnevostochnaya Street into Fazanovskaya Street.

In the future, the deputies plan to rename another 200 streets of the city.

Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov proposed to rename Sevastopol. In his opinion, such a measure will destroy all existing historical associations of Sevastopol with the city of Russian military glory.