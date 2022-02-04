American actress and model Dakota Johnson has begun talks with Sony about filming a solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. About it informs Deadline citing their sources.

We are talking about the film “Madame Web”, in which the star of “50 shades of gray” will be able to play the main role. Sony decided to launch the project after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will be directed by A.J. Clarkson, best known for directing the series Descendants. The script will be written by Matt Sazama and Burke Sharpless, who worked on Morbius with Jared Leto.

Madame Web is a paralyzed clairvoyant who helps Peter Parker find villains and fight them. The character first appeared in the pages of Spider-Man comics in the 1980s. Deadline sources suggested that the film adaptation will rethink the image of the heroine.