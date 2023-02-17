A total of 50 professional colleges They received their updated certificates yesterday from the Jalisco State Professions Directorate.

Said schools are those that met the requirements established in the Law for the Exercise of Professional Activitieswhich stipulates that the procedure must be carried out every year during the month of January.

Martín Almádez, director of Professions of the State of Jaliscoexplained that the office under his charge carried out an exhaustive review of all the Professional Colleges that aspired to be updated and, therefore, authorized and recognized by the State Government.

Among the requirements to carry out the update are the following: have a notarized constitutive act, that is, registration before the Public Registry of Property and Commerce of the State of Jalisco; Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) due to the fact that the membership payments, for the academic program and for the operation by the members, imply a fiscal responsibility.

The schools are also required to provide proof of address where they carry out their academic and administrative activities, and the municipal license.