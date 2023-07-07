More than 50 people have died in Pakistan due to heavy monsoon rains. A spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority said on Friday that most of the 30 dead were reported to be from Punjab, the country’s most populous province.

In the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, at least eight children were killed in a massive landslide. About 87 people were injured due to the collapse of roofs and walls, due to the rain.

A spokesman for the authority told the German News Agency (dpa) that more rain is expected during the month and the government has issued an alert to deal with possible floods. More than 1,700 people were killed and more than 33 million affected by devastating floods caused by monsoon rains last year. The Pakistani Ministry of Finance estimated the size of the losses at 40 billion dollars.