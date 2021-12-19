Paris (AFP)

Fifty-five people were arrested Saturday evening in France, during the celebrations of the Algerian fans, who won the Arab Cup in the final at the expense of Tunisia, according to what AFP learned from a police source.

Tension erupted between the Algerian fans and the police after the “Desert Warriors” won their first title in the Arab Cup, at the expense of Tunisia 2-0 in the extension in the Qatari capital, Doha.

According to a final report on Sunday morning, 32 people were arrested in Paris and 432 were fined for not complying with the prefectural decree prohibiting access to the Champs Elysees avenue, or for traffic violations, according to the Paris police Twitter account.

On Thursday, the police director announced the establishment of a security perimeter on the avenue to prevent supporters from gathering inside it.

In the rest of France, 23 people were arrested, including 14 in particular in Roubaix, where nearly 1,000 people celebrated the victory, according to a police source.

About 2,000 people gathered in Lille, where police arrested two people. In Lyon, seven police officers were slightly injured, and one person was arrested, according to the Rhône province and a police source.