The British Government is slashing the price of PCR tests to £ 45 to make going on holiday to Mallorca and other European destinations more affordable.

Travelers must submit a negative PCR test when they land in Mallorca and other holiday hotspots and take at least one more test when they return to the UK.

Airlines are already offering cheap tests for around £ 60 and according to Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, the new £ 44.40 PCR tests will be available by May 17 when the UK’s ban on international travel is lifted.

It’s great news for tourists who are desperate to soak up some sun in Mallorca but can’t afford to pay an extortionate price for PCR tests for the whole family.

Travelers arriving in England from anywhere outside the UK must self-isolate for 10 days and submit a negative PCR test.