Artificial intelligence will impact 60% of jobs in advanced economies, explains the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. that's how

60% of jobs will be overwhelmed by the advent of Artificial Intelligence, get ready. Work, at least as we have understood it so far, it could disappear completely. And the poorer you are the more you will see the effect on your life. If the IMF is worried, which over the years has contributed to the desertification of the real economy to the advantage of the financial and richer one, we really need to tremble. Also because you imagine an invasive process on advanced societies similar to that caused by the advent of smartphones.



This is essentially what Kristalina Georgieva, director general of the IMF, explained before taking the flight to Davos, Switzerland, where the current World Economic Forum is being held. “Advanced economies and some emerging markets will see 60% of their jobs affected,” the IMF executive said in the interview withFrance Press Agency“and then it drops to 40%, for emerging markets, to 26% for low-income countries,” referring to International Monetary Fund reports on the topic. Studies by the international body reveal that, overall, almost 40% of global employment is already exposed to artificial intelligence with effects that are difficult for governments to manage. The tragedy is that IMF reports reveal that 50% of jobs will be affected by Artificial Intelligence with a clearly negative influence.

AI, for those who haven't understood, is the term that indicates computer systems capable of carrying out human work using the intelligence required of people, so it is able to replace them for the tasks they perform.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the most stable jobs are paradoxically precisely those with a “high complementarity”, intellectual interaction, with artificial intelligence, that is, which will use technology to improve performance, instead be replaced entirely as human beings. We are talking about jobs with high rank, degree of responsibility and interaction with people, such as surgeons, lawyers, judges. The other jobs, especially if they now require low IT knowledge and “low complementarity”, i.e. the subject does not bring with his presence an irreplaceable value of knowledge, will be replaced by Artificial Intelligence.

Among the jobs in the worst conditions there are undoubtedly telemarketing, the offer of goods or services, the most humble jobs with basic technological use, such as dishwashers and the like. Artists will not fare any better, in the sense of low value-added entertainment activity. It is also believed that a part of society will certainly have a positive influence from AI but the work as we understand it so far could completely disappear. For this reason, especially in emerging economies, where the impact will initially be smaller, a radically problematic effect is expected. “This could exacerbate the digital divide and income inequality between countries”, write the IMF reports, with a vulnerability especially of older workers who have difficulty dealing with artificial intelligence.

This does not hide the great potential of the new technology which should instead be regulated and seen as an entrepreneurial tool for the individual. “We need to focus on helping low-income countries, in particular, to move faster to be able to seize the opportunities that artificial intelligence will present,” Georgieva said. “In other words, embrace it, it's coming,” she added. “So AI, yes, it's a little scary. But it's also an amazing opportunity for everyone.”

