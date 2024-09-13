According to a survey released on Thursday (12.Sep), voters for Boulos and Marçal are the most determined about their vote.

Half of voters in the city of São Paulo chose their candidates because they had no better option available, according to the survey Datafolha published in the last 5th fair (13.Sep.2024).

The current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) recorded the highest percentage of voters who believe there is no better option, with 58%, followed by Tabata Amaral (PSB), with 57% and Datena (PSDB), with 53%. Only 41% of voters believe that Nunes’ current administration should continue.

Find out the percentage of São Paulo voters who chose a candidate due to lack of options (to open in another tab, click here):

The Datafolha survey commissioned by S.Paulo Newspaper was carried out in person with 1,204 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo from September 10 to 12. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way, with a 95% confidence interval. Registration with the Electoral Court is under protocol SP-07978/2024. The cost of the study was R$95,438.14.

Electorate decision

In contrast to those who chose their candidates due to lack of options, 60% of voters in São Paulo said they are completely decided on their votes in October. Among the candidates, Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and Pablo Marcal (PRTB) are those who presented a more decided electorate, with 74% and 70% respectively.

Find out the percentage of the São Paulo electorate that is completely decided on the chosen candidate (to open in another tab, click here):

Voters’ conviction of the current mayor rose 6 percentage points. The majority of TV time, the governor’s support Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) and a weakening of the electorate of Marçal, who fell in the polls, and Datena, who stated on this 6ª fair (13.set) that he would abandon politics if he was not elected, were impactful factors for the rise of Ricardo Nunes.

