Unlike other companies that have given greater importance to digital sales and distribution, such as Xbox, Nintendo is a company that still recognizes the value of a physical release. In this way, it was recently announced that More than half of the sales recorded in physical games last year were from Big N games.

According to a new report from Circana, More than 50% of physical sales registered in the United States during 2023 correspond to Nintendo games. An impressive amount that shows us how the market still wants to have its games in its hands. For its part, it was mentioned that the PlayStation 5 achieved 40%, while the Xbox did not even reach 10%.

The digital section is an extremely important factor for the video game industry. This has allowed indie developers to bring their games to a new audience, and global distribution is much more player-friendly. While it is true that this model has its advantages, This doesn't mean this is the way to go..

A clear example of this is the preservation of the environment. By having a digital release, such as HiFi Rush either Alan Wake 2there is a risk that they will eventually disappear, since digital stores have to close their doors at some point. While this is something that will happen with all platforms, it is on Xbox where this risk is much greater. On related topics, it seems that GameCube games would finally be on their way to Switch Online. Likewise, this is what Nintendo hopes to produce during the first year of the Switch's successor.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see that Nintendo is still committed to physical releases, and this has had positive results that all fans can appreciate. It will be interesting to see how the public will react to the company's new console, and if Xbox and other companies take this positive result into consideration.

Via: Nintendo Everything