Throughout the past year, Netflix expanded its anime catalog with up to 40 more productions, some original and others not. This movement turned out to be quite beneficial for the streaming platform, since a new report mentions that more than half of its users have enjoyed some anime production, either in series or movie format.

According to information from Variety, Netflix reported that half of its users normally consume anime constantly, indicating that this type of production came to the platform to stay. The interesting thing here is that Netflix also considers anime to western animation productions, when we usually call anime as something that comes exclusively from Japan.

And speaking of this country, there 90% of the users of Netflix they consume anime and the Top 10 of the most watched series and movies are usually full of anime. during the convention Anime Japan 2022, Netflix He mentioned that they will continue to expand their anime productions, in addition to the fact that they also intend to bring some classic franchises to this service.

Publisher’s note: Netflix definitely got it right when they decided to expand their anime production. Yes, maybe not all the projects on this platform have gone so smoothly, but I think we haven’t had any snafu so far, so things are on the right track. It’s a shame the Castlevania anime got cancelled, but at least we’ll get a spinoff.

Via: Kotaku