Drenthe car companies are hard cheaters.

Everyone knows that car companies can be shady. After all, Beun de Haas was not conceived with a bakery in mind. With used cars you can mess around with the technical condition and/or mileage. Oh, and there’s a lot of cash involved. Perfect for handy Harrie’s to slightly increase the profit margin. Or do some business on the side.

Drenthe appears to be teeming with bad car companies. More than 50% of car companies are suspicious. There are 318 car companies, half of which have something going on. Firstly, there are many car companies in Drenthe. There is one car company for every 175 inhabitants, while the national average is around 410.

Audit office investigation

The ladies and gentlemen of the audit office went to investigate. This involves looking at ‘findability’. A normal company (and therefore also a car company) does its best to be found. After all, you want to be able to do business. But now the fact is that many companies are ‘insufficiently’ findable.

The Court of Audit used various points to measure untraceability. There were 17 points in total. Anything from 9 points is a failing grade. A company that scores positively on all 17 points is therefore completely untraceable.

Two types of shady Drenthe car companies

There are two types of practices, according to a ‘specialist’. On the one hand, they have to deal with rogue traders. These are former caravan residents who have been active in the car industry for years. These are the car companies where they approach things like accurate mileage a little, er, more flexibly. These companies also do some shady business on the side, but in principle car sales are the main focus.

Then there are some of the bad car companies in Drenthe that are therefore a car company on paper. There are many foreigners who commit organized drug crime. The Court of Audit will investigate this further before the authorities can take action. But it is evident that a lot of shady things are going on there.

