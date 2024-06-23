Gaza (Union)

The Civil Defense Service in the Gaza Strip announced that 50% of its vehicles had stopped in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, as a result of a fuel shortage and the Israeli targeting of maintenance workshops.

The agency said in a statement: “The Israeli occupation besieges humanitarian intervention agencies, which caused 50 percent of vehicles to stop in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, due to a lack of fuel, and a large part of them broke down due to the lack of spare parts and the targeting of maintenance workshops.” He explained that this “directly affected our interventions and urgent response, and these malfunctions caused the injured and victims to be transported by fire engines in the Rafah and Central governorates.”

He continued: “We suffer from a scarcity of capabilities in light of the war to which Palestinian society is exposed.”

The agency held the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the United Nations responsible for not supplying it with the necessary fuel to complete its tasks.

He explained that this “violates international laws that obligate United Nations bodies to deal with humanitarian intervention agencies to protect lives and property, save lives and protect the right to life.”

The Civil Defense in Gaza called on the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, “to work to oblige UNRWA to provide quantities of fuel to operate firefighting, rescue, ambulance, and rapid intervention vehicles, and to internationalize the civil defense siege in the corridors of the United Nations General Assembly.”

Since last October 7, Israel has been waging a war on Gaza, leaving more than 123,000 Palestinians dead and wounded.