Ajman (Al Ittihad)

The local team for emergencies, crises and disasters in the Emirate of Ajman, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, announced the resumption of school activities in private schools in the emirate after the blessed Eid Al Fitr, to complete the remainder of the third semester, provided that the capacity for students and workers does not exceed 50%. With adherence to all precautionary measures and measures to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.