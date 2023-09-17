Sustainable tourism is of utmost importance within the future vision of the UAE government, for the benefit of everyone. This vision is based on the country’s enjoyment of a rich environmental diversity of various types and forms, including natural environments that include mountains, highlands, plains, valleys, deserts, coasts, and beautiful beaches, which enables the country to achieve a prominent position on the map of global sustainable tourism.

In detail, the UAE gives the sustainable tourism sector a priority in its development agenda, as this sector represents a fundamental pillar of economic diversification. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the national ecotourism project under the name “Nature’s Treasures in the Emirates” to promote the components of ecotourism in the country and chart its position on the global ecotourism map, within a legislative and legal system that ensures achieving advanced levels of environmental preservation and the sustainability of its natural resources. .

The national ecotourism project – which consists of three phases – aims to promote the components of ecotourism in the country and chart its position on the global ecotourism map. The first phase of the project provided information materials, pictures and films for the approximately 50 natural reserves in the country, representing about 16% of the total area of ​​the country.

Natural reserves are one of the most attractive eco-tourism destinations for visitors, as they are distinguished by their biological diversity, amazing geological formations, and rare animals and plants. They also work to enhance biological diversity and maintain environmental balance.

The national ecotourism project (Nature Treasures in the Emirates) includes about 205 sites distributed among 50 natural reserves, 27 tourist farms, 24 natural parks, and 40 natural sites distributed between natural resorts and hotels, and archaeological and historical sites recognized by the relevant international organizations. Such as the archaeological site on Sir Bani Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the Falaj Al Mualla Fort in Umm Al Quwain, the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort in Dubai, and many others, and 47 natural diving sites, in addition to 17 popular environmental markets.

The state is keen to increase the number of reserves, given their importance in preserving living organisms, ecosystems and natural habitats, as natural reserve sites offer promising investment opportunities that can contribute to supporting the local economy, supporting the health of community members, and international leadership in areas of environmental sustainability, such as investment opportunities. Economic, eco-tourism, scientific research and innovation.

Natural reserve strategies support the achievement of a number of strategic goals that include protecting biological diversity, managing natural habitats, and enhancing the ability to adapt to the effects of climate change, by maintaining terrestrial and marine ecosystems in good condition, and achieving sustainable development, through integrated land use planning. Encouraging the sustainable use of natural resources, providing ecosystem services for a better life for all, and linking community health and communication with nature.

